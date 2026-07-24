Bon Jovi Cuts MSG Show Short After Sinus Infection

Jon Bon Jovi cut short his concert at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, ending the show after just 90 minutes and apologizing to the sold-out crowd for having to leave the stage early.

“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m gonna figure something out, OK?” the singer told fans before exiting. “Just hold onto it, we’ll figure out how to reschedule.” He added, “But I’m gonna have to cool it for the night. I feel great. I’ll see you again soon, goodnight.”

Before walking off, Bon Jovi hugged the band and gave the audience a thumbs up as the crowd cheered.

Bon Jovi says sinus infection forced the early ending

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Bon Jovi said, “Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending. As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

🚨Bon Jovi Forever Tour Update July 23, 2026 Jon telling fans to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled MSG show WE BELIEVE IN YOU JON Thank you for still taking the stage tonight and giving your all Video Credit: Michele Bloom#BonJovi pic.twitter.com/iic7EvhOu6 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) July 24, 2026

A return to touring after vocal cord surgery

The singer launched Bon Jovi’s Forever tour earlier this month, four years after surgery for a strained vocal cord forced him to step away from touring.

When speaking to People in June, Bon Jovi said, “I’m fully recovered,” adding, “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

Bon Jovi also credited his bandmates for sticking with him through the recovery period. “They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire,” he told the outlet. “The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole ‘nother level. They said, ‘No, we’re with you.’ Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened.”