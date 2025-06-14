Blake Lively Seeks to Prevent Justin Baldoni’s Access to Swift Communication

Blake Lively has taken legal action to prevent Justin Baldoni from accessing private communications with singer Taylor Swift. This legal maneuver is part of the ongoing tension between the two parties over a lawsuit involving Lively and Baldoni. Lively’s legal team is adamant about protecting her privacy and contends that Baldoni’s interest in her exchanges with Swift is unwarranted and intrusive. The primary keyword to focus on is “Blake Lively motion against Justin Baldoni.”

Lively’s Legal Motion to Protect Privacy

Blake Lively’s attorneys made a decisive move on Friday by filing a motion to block Justin Baldoni’s legal team from seeking any form of communication between Lively and Taylor Swift. This action arises from Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against Baldoni, where his legal team has expressed a persistent interest in her interactions with the pop star. The explicit aim of Lively’s motion is to protect her privacy in a case that she argues should not involve Swift.

Baldoni’s Legal Strategy Questioned

Earlier in the year, Baldoni’s lawyers had attempted to subpoena Swift, only to later abandon the request. Despite this, Lively’s team alleges that Baldoni’s attorneys continue to pursue text messages and emails between Lively and Swift. This pursuit, according to Lively’s lawyers, is part of an agenda to divert attention rather than a legitimate legal necessity.

Swift’s Involvement Deemed Irrelevant

The recent filing, acquired by Variety, makes it clear that “Taylor Swift is not central to Blake Lively’s claims,” and alleges that Baldoni’s team has ignored more pertinent witnesses. They argue that Baldoni’s lawyers should not demand Lively’s private communications while withholding documents from her that they claim to have obtained in exchange for dropping the subpoenas.

Lively’s Broader Legal Battle

On the legal front, Baldoni faced a significant defeat when his $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane, and a separate $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times were dismissed. The lawsuits stemmed from a New York Times article detailing Lively’s accusations against Baldoni, which triggered her own legal action.

A representative for Lively told Variety, “The ongoing attempts to use the world’s biggest star as a PR tactic reflect a public unraveling and serve only as a distraction given that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits have been dismissed.”

The trial regarding Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni is slated for March 2026, as both sides prepare for what is expected to be a contentious legal showdown.