Beyoncé Motivates Followers to “Continue To Be Aligned and Focused” in Call for Justice

Beyoncé has shared a message with her followers concerning the defend justice.

The Grammy champion took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to publish about George Floyd, simply hours after three added police officers involved in his death were jailed.

“The world integrated for George Floyd. We know there is a long roadway in advance,” reviews a message on Beyoncé’s Instagram, composed together with a picture of a demonstration in Minnesota. “Let’s stay straightened and focused on our ask for actual justice.”

Attorney General Keith Ellison shared on Wednesday mid-day that the three additional Minnesota law enforcement agents – J.A. Keung, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao – had formally been butted in the instance. Court records obtained by E! Information state that Keung, Lane, and Thao are each facing two felony costs: Aiding and Abetting 2nd Level Murder and Aiding and Abetting 2nd Degree Manslaughter.

Floyd was found dead on May 25 after policeman Derek Chauvin pinned the 46-year-old to the ground by stooping on Floyd’s neck. Adhering to a call for justice, Chauvin was taken into custody on Might 29 and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree homicide. Nonetheless, Chief law officer Ellison introduced this week that the charge against Chauvin has been upgraded to felony second-degree murder.

“We require justice for George Floyd,” the vocalist started. “All of us witnessed his murder in wide daylight. We’re broken, and we’re disgusted. We can not normalize this pain…”

“I’m not only speaking with individuals of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in-between, I make certain you feel helpless concerning the racism going on in America today,” Beyoncé went on to state. “No more ridiculous murders of people. Say goodbye to seeing people of shade as less than human. We can no longer look away.”