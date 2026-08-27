Beyoncé Celebrates 20 Years of 'B’Day' with Massive Deluxe Edition

Fans of Beyoncé have reason to celebrate as the iconic artist reveals the extensive tracklist for the 20th anniversary reissue of her acclaimed album, B’Day. This release will feature an impressive 27 tracks, including B-sides, Spanish-language versions, and a 60-page commemorative booklet, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Deluxe Editions and Unique Offerings

The deluxe editions of B’Day will be available in two vinyl formats and a CD package. Notably, the deluxe 4LP version will be pressed on 180G bayou blue vinyl, featuring the new single “Morning Dew (Donk)” as well as an extended mix of “Get Me Bodied.” This edition will also include Spanish-language versions of several tracks, such as “Irreplaceable” (titled “Irreemplazable”) and “Beautiful Liar” (as “Bello Embustero”), among others.

For fans looking to collect, the $149.98 package includes the 60-page commemorative booklet along with two collectible prints. Additionally, a limited-edition 180G 2LP version is available for $44.98, which features “Morning Dew (Donk)” and comes with a 16-page collectible booklet that showcases never-before-seen photographs. A limited-edition CD, also featuring “Morning Dew” and the collectible booklet, can be purchased for $14.98. These items are expected to ship on September 4; details can be found here.

Original Album Success

The original B’Day was released in September 2006 and quickly climbed to the top of the Billboard 200, earning a Grammy Award along the way. Co-produced by Beyoncé herself alongside renowned producers like Ne-Yo, the Neptunes, and Swizz Beatz, the album includes hits like the Jay-Z-featured “Déjà Vu” (which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100), “Ring the Alarm” (No. 11), and “Beautiful Liar” (No. 3).

A Legacy of Reissues and New Music

This will not be the first reissue of B’Day; a previous expanded two-disc deluxe version was released not long after the original. This earlier edition featured duets with Shakira on “Beautiful Liar” and Alejandro Fernandez on “Amor Gitano,” along with Spanish-language versions of “Listen,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Beautiful Liar.” It was accompanied by the B’Day Anthology Video Album, showcasing 13 music videos directed by notable names in the industry, including Bey herself.

Just last month, Beyoncé surprised fans with the release of the “Morning Dew (Donk) Remix Pack,” which features new verses from her husband Jay-Z, alongside both an acoustic and a remix of the track featuring Jay as well.

Tracklist for the 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

The tracklist for the upcoming deluxe edition is eagerly anticipated, and fans can find the details laid out below, highlighting the extensive offerings that await them.

Get Me Bodied (Extended Mix) Irreplaceable (Irreemplazable) Beautiful Liar (Bello Embustero) Get Me Bodied (Mueve el Cuerpo)