Liquid diet for 7 days: what is a clear liquid diet

A liquid diet brings many benefits to your health and is a good way of losing some weight. Maybe you are not very familiar with these kind of diets. That is why we decided to give you some useful information about the liquid diet. After finding out all you need to know about the liquid diet, you can try it yourself and discover that it will help you lose weight and also stay very healthy.

A liquid diet can also help your body detox. Your digestive system will start feeling better and it will function very well shortly after starting this regime. All your organs will improve their functions, your skin will look wonderful, your hair and your nails will become much stronger. Do not think too much and start a liquid diet today. You will feel and look great very fast. But you have to keep in mind the fact that a liquid diet should not be followed for more than 7 days if you want to maintain an optimal health. You also have to know that if you are dealing with stress, you should not start this kind of program. The liquid diet could cause diarrhea, so it would be better to stay more at home during this regime.

What can you eat during a liquid diet?

A liquid diet means that you are allowed to eat only lean vegetable products. You can eat greens, fruits and legumes. Here are other products you can eat during the period when you are following this program:

– Skimmed milk. This kind of milk contains many proteins and you will feel full after consuming it. But don’t eat more than 300 ml a day.

– Water. You have to drink at least 2 liters a day to maintain an good overall health and to burn the extra fat.

– Green tea. This tea contains antioxidants which will accelerate your metabolism and will help you lose the extra weight from your belly.

– Coffee. This drink will inhibit your hunger and will accelerate your metabolism. Do not drink more than 3 cups a day.

– Soups. Eat a hot soup for lunch and you will feel full very fast.

– Vegetables juice. These vegetable juices give you all the vitamins and nutrients you need to feel good. They will also help you feel full, that is why they are recommended during the liquid diet.

– Ginger tea. This tea reduces hunger, helps burn calories and should be included in your liquid diet.

– Almond milk. This kind of milk also reduces hunger. Drink about 20 ml a day.

– Mint tea. This tea reduces hunger and also helps your digestive system. So, it is recommended to drink it every day.

Although some nutritionists believe the liquid diet is a healthy way to lose weight, others think this kind of weight loss program is harmful for the body. You should talk to a specialist before starting this diet, especially if you suffer from any medical conditions.