Ben Shelton’s Urgent Message for His Sister, Emma

Ben Shelton’s heartfelt appeal to keep family close courtside has captured attention, adding a personal touch to his Wimbledon journey. As he advances to the quarterfinals, the rising tennis star is eager to have his sister, Emma Shelton, continue cheering him from the stands. This desire for familial support highlights the bond that fuels his success on the court.

Ben Shelton’s Family Moment

Ben Shelton’s impressive victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of Wimbledon 2025 marked a significant milestone in his career. Following this success, he made a touching public request to extend his sister Emma’s stay in the UK. Emma, who has been a constant presence at his matches, works for Morgan Stanley and faced the challenge of returning to work in the U.S.

During a press conference on July 5, Ben expressed his wish to keep Emma courtside, stating, “My sister’s here. She’s been here for every match I’ve played. She’s been the lucky charm. But she has work back in the U.S. starting Monday.” His words resonated with the crowd, drawing playful boos at Emma’s work obligations.

The Plea for Extended Support

Ben Shelton’s appeal went beyond a simple request; it demonstrated the invaluable support family can provide. He called upon the audience, humorously addressing anyone with connections to assist in securing more time off for Emma. “If any of you all have some connections and can get her a couple extra days off so she can [stay and] we can keep this rolling,” he added, hoping the audience could lend a hand.

Emma Shelton’s Extended Stay

Ben’s heartfelt plea and the audience’s reaction seemed to work wonders. Just hours after his appeal, Emma confirmed via Instagram that she had been granted the necessary time off, sharing her excitement with a post captioned, “Return flight: cancelled.” Her presence continues to be a source of inspiration as her brother strides into the next round.

The close-knit relationship between Ben and Emma Shelton adds an emotional layer to his Wimbledon campaign. With family by his side, Ben is not only playing to win but cherishing every moment with those who matter most.