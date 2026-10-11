Ben Affleck Playfully Reflects on Co-Parenting with Jennifer Garner

In a recent interview, Ben Affleck candidly opened up about his co-parenting dynamic with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, shedding light on the contrasting parenting styles they bring to their three children. Affleck, known for his roles in films like Gone Girl, humorously acknowledged that Garner’s parenting skills raise the bar so high that he often feels he falls short.

Grateful for Jennifer Garner as a Co-Parent

In a preview of the October 11 episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Affleck, who shares 20-year-old Violet, 17-year-old Seraphina, and 14-year-old Samuel with Garner, quipped about the challenges of living up to her exceptional parenting. “Their mom is spectacular,” he remarked, acknowledging how her skills make him feel as if he’s “coming up a little short.”

A Lighthearted Take on Parenting

Affleck didn’t shy away from adding a dose of humor to his reflections, stating that he tells his kids he’s doing “about 75 percent as good as your mom.” To which, he chuckled, they often respond, “Maybe 40 percent.” He joked about his parenting efforts, referencing his maximum achievement with a playful, “Woo, B+!”

Respecting Their Shared Journey