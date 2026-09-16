Ben Affleck Shares Shocking Reason Jennifer Garner Rejected Film

Ben Affleck is opening up about his creative ambitions and past relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, particularly in relation to his upcoming film, Animals. The Oscar-winning actor and director had envisioned Garner in a pivotal role in the movie, which explores the harrowing storyline of a Los Angeles mayoral hopeful’s son being kidnapped.

Creative Collaboration

Affleck revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he believed Garner would be an exceptional fit for the role of the candidate’s wife, portraying a character whose marriage faces considerable strain amidst the chaos. He shared, “I thought, ‘God, Jen Garner would be amazing for this role,’” adding that having Garner on board would also allow them to coordinate their family schedules, enabling more time with their three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14.

Production Challenges

However, as production timelines shifted, Affleck’s plans began to unravel. The filming schedule was delayed, creating conflicts with his close friend Matt Damon, who needed to prioritize his own commitments for The Odyssey. As a result, Affleck made the decision to take over Damon’s role in the film.

Jennifer’s Decision

When Affleck approached Garner about the possibility of them working together, she expressed reservations. “We don’t wanna do that. You just get baggage,” she told him, ultimately deciding against the prospect of portraying an onscreen couple with her ex-husband.