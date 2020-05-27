Bella Hadid is Stunning in Hot Swimsuits on The Beach

The summer season is officially here! And you know what that means? It’s bikini season. Every one of our preferred models, like Bella Hadid, go to the beach in two-pieces when the weather’s warm. And we have their ideal pictures!

If you have a model’s figure, you might as well flaunt it, right? That’s virtually the adage for the most popular models in the game, like Bella Hadid. Bella, 23, always appears like she’s having the most fun while picking her coastline outfit. Take her December 2019 vacation in St. Barts, for example. Bella was an entire state of mind as she waded through the surf using a pink and orange floral swimsuit– with a martini in hand. She looked unbothered throughout her tour, with her hair done in a slicked-back bun, as she shook fashionable tinted sunglasses and gigantic hoop earrings. Honestly? Goals.

She accomplished once more throughout a journey to Miami with buddy Kendall Jenner, 24, that very same month. Both women remained in the community to go to Art Basel, yet made a lot of time to take pleasure in life at the beach while they went to it. Bella looked cool in a straightforward, black swimwear with high-cut bases, a silk turban twisted around her head, and those gold hoops. Kendall chose a grey snakeskin bikini with a straight top and band bottoms. A pair of tiny sunglasses finished her appearance. Kendall enjoys herself a great bikini; she also puts on the tops as t-shirts in some cases!

Sofia Richie, 21, is an additional swimwear queen. The model always looks fab, no matter what design she’s rocking. There have been plenty of beach days recently with sweetheart Scott Disick, 37, even during quarantine, yet one of our favorites happens to be a number she put on in (where else?) Miami. For her summer 2019 outing, which she showed to friends consisting of DJ Khaled, she shook the hell out of a straightforward, white bikini – with thong bases…