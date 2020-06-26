Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Were Found Relaxing on a Luxury Yacht in Italy

Top designs Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber were photographed relatively living their most beautiful lives on a yacht in Italy the other day. Yet, E! News reported that both females had traveled to Europe “strictly” for work and existed to fire an on-location fashion project.

In the photos, both Hadid and Bieber can be seen sporting vibrantly published bikinis and gold, precious jewelry with their hair slicked back right into posh top buns. A source told E! that both versions flew using a private jet for the job journey and were seen wearing handwear covers and masks as they made their method from the airport terminal. The electrical outlet also comprehended that everyone associated with the designs’ image shoot was checked for COVID-19 and took all the essential safety and security precautions.

” They wasted no time and headed straight to the water to board a luxury yacht for the afternoon,” a source informed the electrical outlet. “They lathered up with sunblock and were offered lunch on the balcony. They both appeared relaxed and delighted to be there. They invested the day simply hanging out and resting. They appeared a little weary from their flight and wished to have some downtime.”

Before touching down in Italy, Hadid was hanging out at her family members’ Pennsylvania ranch with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Gigi Hadid. Bieber was previously hunkering down in Los Angeles with her partner, Justin Bieber.