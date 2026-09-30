Behind-the-Scenes Tensions: Shia LaBeouf and Christy Romano's Rift

Christy Carlson Romano, best known for her breakout role on Disney Channel’s sitcom “Even Stevens,” has opened up about her complicated relationship with co-star Shia LaBeouf during their time on the show. In a recent interview with Amanda Hirsch on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Romano reflected on their dynamic, describing the pair as “like oil and water” despite their young ages of 14 and 12 at the time of filming.

Contrasting Upbringings

Romano attributed their conflicting personalities to the stark differences in their childhood experiences. She noted how her upbringing was rooted in structure and discipline, reflecting the character of Ren Stevens she portrayed. “I was being raised and brought up to be this type A, I mean exactly like Ren Stevens. Like, you know your lines, you hit your marks, you don’t mess up,” she explained. As a New York native, she recalled striving to meet high expectations, including aspirations for pre-college at Juilliard, which was described by her mother as “cross-training” that came with significant financial investment.

In contrast, LaBeouf has been candid about the troubles he faced growing up, mentioning his father’s struggles with addiction and instances of abuse. Romano described him as a “Venice Beach kind of bum kid,” characterizing his childhood as chaotic and turbulent. She even likened it to the lifestyle portrayed in Larry Clark’s 1995 film “Kids.”

Finding Common Ground

Despite their differences, Romano acknowledged LaBeouf’s early ambition, commending him for securing a manager at just eight years old. “He had a dream and made it happen for himself,” she added, recognizing the talent that propelled both of their careers.

“Even Stevens” aired from 2000 to 2003, showcasing the clash between her character Ren and LaBeouf’s Louis Stevens, the two youngest siblings in the family, whose contrasting personalities often led to comedic conflicts.

Romano’s Reflection on Their Past

This is not the first instance Romano has addressed her relationship with LaBeouf. Earlier this year, she posted and later deleted a statement on X, where she expressed her feelings about LaBeouf’s recognition among Disney stars, stating, “Shia doesn’t deserve to be on the Rushmore. I’ll be writing a Substack on this so you can understand why.” This comment followed a discussion where “That’s So Raven” star Raven-Symoné had named LaBeouf among her top Disney talents.