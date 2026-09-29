Behind the Paychecks: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Earnings Exposed

Retirement for professional performers often means stepping away from the limelight, but for former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, it can lead to new opportunities. Reece Weaver, a three-year veteran who recently retired, has swapped her floral side hustle for the glittering role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Her journey illustrates a powerful lesson: when you treat your fans well, the rewards come back to you.

A New Chapter for Jada McLean

Another alum thriving post-retirement is Jada McLean. Since stepping back from the cheerleading squad after the 2024 season, her life has transformed remarkably. In a recent episode of a Netflix series, she shared, “Life’s been good. I cannot complain. Now I’m just doing social media full-time, mainly brand deals.”

Monetizing Influence

McLean has tapped into the lucrative world of social media, collaborating with major brands like Bumble, Dove, Maybelline, and Caraway. McLean noted the income from these partnerships varies, potentially earning between $5,000 to $50,000 per deal. Clearly, these former cheerleaders have leveled up since their CMT days on Making the Team.

The Evolution of the Squad

Despite the glitzy new ventures they pursue, the core elements of their cheerleading legacy remain intact. Since the series premiered on September 29, 2006, much has changed within the team, but certain aspects have endured. The choreography still emphasizes high-energy performances, impeccable glam, and the famous jump splits, which continue to seem superhuman. Furthermore, the bond among the squad members remains stronger than ever, proving that even as they evolve professionally, the camaraderie persists.

Staying in Sync