Becky G Breaks Silence on Sebastian Lletget Infidelity Buzz

Becky G recently opened up about the rumors surrounding her fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, and the alleged cheating scandal that shook their relationship. The singer, known for hits like “Mayores,” addressed these allegations publicly for the first time in her new documentary, “Rebecca.” The revelations come two years after Lletget issued a public apology, providing Becky G the opportunity to share her perspective on the situation.

Reflecting on Their Relationship’s Beginning

Becky G delved into how her relationship with Sebastian Lletget began, recalling, “I was 19 and Sebastian was 23 when we first met.” She emphasized that neither was actively seeking a relationship at that time. The couple’s journey led to their engagement in December 2022, following six years of togetherness. However, just four months later, rumors surfaced about Lletget’s alleged infidelity.

Dealing with Public Scrutiny

The rumors brought a wave of public scrutiny that Becky G found challenging to handle. In her documentary, she expressed frustration: “This is when I have a really hard time with the concept of, ‘This is what you signed up for.'” She stresses that she didn’t anticipate dealing with such issues publicly, asserting, “I did not sign up for this. I feel like behind closed doors is my experience.”

Struggling with Trust and Safety

At 28, Becky G revealed the emotional toll the scandal took on her, stating it was “hard to feel safe” discussing such a painful chapter in her life. The experience, she noted, added to the existing challenges she faced, exacerbated by the public’s relentless gaze.

Through her documentary, Becky G provides a candid glimpse into her personal life, offering understanding and empathy to those who have faced similar challenges. Her openness about the Sebastian Lletget cheating rumors reflects a desire to reclaim her narrative and strengthen her personal resilience.