Barry Manilow Shocks Fans by Postponing Lexington Concert Last Minute

Barry Manilow‘s concert in Lexington, Kentucky, faced an abrupt postponement just moments before the doors of Rupp Arena were set to open. Fans gathered in anticipation only to learn through a social media announcement that the show would not go on due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The specific reasons behind the postponement have not been disclosed.

Details on the Postponement

The announcement on Manilow’s social media read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled.” In a separate statement, Rupp Arena assured ticket holders that all previously purchased tickets would be valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined.

History of Postponements

This is not the first time the iconic singer has had to postpone his Lexington performance; local NBC affiliate Lex News reports that Manilow had also rescheduled a previous show on March 9 while he was recovering from lung cancer.

Future Performances

Despite the setback in Lexington, Manilow is still scheduled to perform in Cincinnati on Wednesday, providing a glimmer of hope for his fans. The singer had announced in December the need for surgery to remove a “cancerous spot” from his lung, which led to multiple rescheduled tour dates. These health-related delays also impacted his Vegas residency and the Northwest U.S. leg of his farewell tour, originally slated for April and May.

A Return to Music