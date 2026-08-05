Barry Manilow Shocks Fans by Postponing Lexington Concert Last Minute

Barry Manilow‘s concert in Lexington, Kentucky, faced an abrupt postponement just moments before the doors of Rupp Arena were set to open. Fans gathered in anticipation only to learn through a social media announcement that the show would not go on due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The specific reasons behind the postponement have not been disclosed.
Details on the Postponement
The announcement on Manilow’s social media read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled.” In a separate statement, Rupp Arena assured ticket holders that all previously purchased tickets would be valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined.
History of Postponements
This is not the first time the iconic singer has had to postpone his Lexington performance; local NBC affiliate Lex News reports that Manilow had also rescheduled a previous show on March 9 while he was recovering from lung cancer.
Future Performances
Despite the setback in Lexington, Manilow is still scheduled to perform in Cincinnati on Wednesday, providing a glimmer of hope for his fans. The singer had announced in December the need for surgery to remove a “cancerous spot” from his lung, which led to multiple rescheduled tour dates. These health-related delays also impacted his Vegas residency and the Northwest U.S. leg of his farewell tour, originally slated for April and May.
A Return to Music
Now cancer-free, Manilow has made a long-awaited return to touring. Alongside performing, he released his first new album in nearly 15 years, What a Time. Reflecting on his health journey and professional path in an interview with Rolling Stone UK, he shared, “Have I done everything I wanted to do? It’s all the same cornball questions that you ask yourself forever, but now I was soaking in it.” Manilow added, “I want people to feel better when they come to my shows. I want them to feel better when they leave than when they came in.”