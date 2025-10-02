Aurora Culpo Announces Engagement to Longtime Love Zac

Aurora Culpo, the sister of renowned model Olivia Culpo, is stepping into a new chapter of her life with joy and excitement as she announces her engagement to boyfriend Zac. The announcement, set against the romantic backdrop of Paris, has captured the attention of fans and family alike, showcasing a heartwarming proposal story that resonates with love and celebration.

A Parisian Proposal

The Barely Filtered podcast host, Aurora Culpo, shared the joyful news of her engagement to Zac, bringing their romantic journey into the spotlight. The proposal took place in the enchanting city of Paris, with Zac getting down on one knee to present Aurora with a stunning engagement ring. On October 1, Aurora shared this magical moment with her followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of Zac in the act, captioned, “Said YES in The city of love!!” This announcement quickly garnered attention, as family and friends poured in their congratulations.

Warm Celebrations and Family Support

As the couple celebrated their engagement, Aurora’s sister, Olivia Culpo, expressed her happiness with an enthusiastic comment on Aurora’s Instagram post, writing, “AHHHHHHHHH!!!” This support from family highlights the close-knit bond shared by the Culpo sisters. Accompanying the announcement were several heartwarming images of Aurora and Zac enjoying champagne and sharing kisses near the Eiffel Tower, further cementing the romantic essence of their engagement.

A Peek Into Aurora’s Love Story

Aurora subtly introduced Zac to her social media followers earlier this year through her Instagram Stories, gradually allowing fans a glimpse into her evolving relationship. The couple’s connection appears to blend seamlessly with her existing family, as demonstrated by a charming summer video of Zac and Aurora’s ex-husband, Michael Bortone, walking together on the beach. Aurora, who has two children—Remi, 7, and Solei, 5—with Michael, showcases her commitment to nurturing a harmonious blended family.

With her engagement to Zac, Aurora Culpo embarks on an exciting new journey, weaving together love, family, and the promise of a joyful future. The couple’s story continues to unfold, inviting fans to share in their happiness as they look forward to their big day.