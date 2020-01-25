Artists that Won the Most Grammy Awards | Beyoncé, Adele, And More Grammy Winners

2020 Grammy Awards is today. There’s Lizzo; certainly, that leads this year’s elections with a massive eight responds. And allow’s not ignore Lil Nas X and also Billie Eilish, which are both connected with six nominations each.

While those desired gold gramophones are definitely an honor, the background has actually likewise revealed that gaining numerous Grammys in one evening offers a selection of obstacles. As each sculpture considers in at five extra pounds 4 ounces, bring around those prizes is most definitely among them– particularly if a musician tidies up throughout numerous groups and also wins greater than simply a couple of.

How several are a lot to take care of? When a musician battles to hold every one of their Grammys– and also in many cases also drops them on the flooring– that’s an indication. And yes, it’s occurred greater than when. It’s time to recollect on constantly your favored artists might’ve actually utilized an added hand-holding their Grammys

Adele actually required some help back in 2012 when she won a massive 6 (yes, 6!) Grammys for her 21 cd. The “Someone Like You” songstress took residence honors in 3 of the “Big Four” groups – Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and also Best New Artist– and afterward did it around once again in 2017 with25 In 2017, the singer-songwriter went residence with five added Grammys, surprising nobody actually while including in her currently excellent collection. Over the years, Adele has actually collected a total amount of 15Grammys

Bruno Mars has actually won plenty of Grammys in his day, however never ever greater than he did at the 2018 event for his cd 24 KMagic The pop celebrity got a grand total amount of 6 honors that night, and also needed to pile them up in his arms in order to present with them. #Grammy Goals.

Even if she could not think it herself, not a spirit worldwide would certainly suggest that Kacey Musgraves really did not should have the 4 Grammys she won in 2019 for GoldenHour But still, bring four prizes is no simple task. Luckily, she obtained some method at the 2014 event when she grabbed her initial 2 Grammys ever before for Same Trailer DifferentPark

Beyoncé has actually been winning Grammys considering that 2001, however when she turned up to the 2004 event, she really did not recognize that she would certainly be leaving that evening with five new prizes. Of training course, that was just the start. The “Mood 4 Eva” vocalist’s present Grammy matter is 23, and also something informs us she’s refrained from doing the winning. Is she ever before?

Sam Smith remained in the competing 7 Grammys at the 2015 event, and also handled to win four honors that evening. Clearly, Smith was delighted over the success, and also though it was a great deal to lug, they hung on snugly to those gold gramophones – a minimum of till the media event mored than.

When Taylor Swift reached the Grammys in 2010, she had no concept she had actually win one, not to mention four honors. She was identified for her Fearless cd, together with some details tunes on the LP consisting of “White Horse” and also “Mean.” Ultimately, however, four prizes showed to be a lot for her. And when one only gramophone fractured and also dropped on the flooring, it ended up being immediately clear that A) Swift required some assistance, and also B) her followers would certainly treasure these pictures permanently.

The 41 st Grammy Awards were groundbreaking for Lauryn Hill. The singer-songwriter made ten responses for her cd, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, making her the initial women musician to make that several election in one evening. Then, when she won 5 honors, she ended up being the initial female to win that several in a solitary evening. In various other words, she actually transformed the video game. And we can most likely all concur that her Grammy- holding strategy was genuinely incomparable.

Before Alicia Keys started holding the Grammys, she was an active winning ’em. At the 2002 event, the “Underdog” vocalist won honors in 5 of the six groups that she was chosen for, consisting of Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and also numerous others especially for her hit solitary “Fallin’.” As we’ve currently discovered, posturing with upwards of 3 Grammys is hard. But fortunate for Keys, there was a chair readily available to maintain her (and also her Grammys) from … fallin’.

When Norah Jones won for Best New Artist at the 45th Grammy Awards in 2003, she likewise won in 4 various other groups. With a total amount of 5 honors, the “Don’t Know Why” vocalist had no option, however, to use both hands and also her chin in an initiative to maintain her honors from dropping. Alas, among her prizes, did collision to the ground. So yeah, an added hand would certainly be handy.

There are great deals of advantages to being a component of a team; however, having additional hands readily available in all times to lug Grammys is one that seldom speaks about. It definitely can be found in helpful for the Dixie Chicks, that won huge with five honors at the 49th Grammy Awards many thanks to their cd, Taking a Long Way, and also their solitary, “Not Ready to Make Nice.” Take note, solo musicians! It may be worth broadening your entourage.

Springsteen‘s “Streets of Philadelphia” was chosen throughout five various groups at the 37th Grammy Awards in 1995, and also inevitably, The Boss won 4 prizes that evening. Based on the picture over, it’s clear that Springsteen’s Grammy- holding strategy required some job. But since he has a total amount of 20 Grammys to his name, it’s risk-free to think he’s grasped some type of strategy ever since.