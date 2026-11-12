Ariana Grande Stuns on Red Carpet with Ricky Alvarez Reconnection

Ariana Grande took a significant step in her relationship with Ricky Alvarez by making their red carpet debut at the premiere of “Focker-in-Law” in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple was seen sharing affectionate moments, with Alvarez wrapping his arms around the “Wicked” star as they posed for photographs.

Glamorous Appearance

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, dazzled in an off-white and gray tartan-patterned ballgown, complemented by her signature sleek ponytail, which featured a new shorter haircut. Grande accessorized with simple earrings and opted for a soft pink makeup look that enhanced her glowing appearance.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez made their red carpet debut at the New York City premiere of “Focker-In-Law” on Wednesday, as seen above. AFP via Getty Images

The couple packed on the PDA at the event. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Alvarez, on the other hand, chose a more casual look with folded cuff jeans paired with a black blazer, completing his outfit with brown shoes and a classic belt. The couple’s chemistry was evident as they gazed lovingly at each other and shared sweet moments during the event.

Prioritizing Personal Life

This red carpet appearance comes after Grande announced plans to step back from public-facing commitments following the September 1 conclusion of her “Eternal Sunshine” tour. A representative for the star revealed that she intends to spend more time focusing on her personal life, particularly with her family, friends, and Alvarez. According to an insider, “Between touring, rehearsals, and her other work commitments, she and Ricky haven’t been able to spend as much time together as she would have liked over the past few months, so she’s looking forward to having more uninterrupted time with him.”

Additionally, Grande stepped away from a planned West End production of “Sundays in the Park with George,” which was set to debut in the spring alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Grande and Alvarez arrived arm in arm. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The pair gazed lovingly at one another as photographers snapped photos. AFP via Getty Images

A Fresh Start

Having rekindled their romance earlier this year after a brief relationship in 2015, sources have reported that Grande is in a “really happy” place with Alvarez. After going Instagram official over the summer, the pair has been spotted flaunting matching “love” tattoos and sharing passionate kisses.

In a playful twist during a recent performance, Grande changed the lyrics to her hit song “thank u, next” to express her feelings for Alvarez, singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last.”

Grande, who rekindled her romance with Alvarez over the summer, stunned in an off-white and gray tartan gown. WireImage

This romantic chapter follows Grande’s breakup with her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater after three years of dating. Sources confirmed in June that while they parted ways, they remain friends and harbor respect for one another.