Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller and De Niro on Tonight Show

Ariana Grande, Ben Stiller, and Robert De Niro made a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show, where they discussed their collaboration in the highly anticipated comedy film Focker In-Law. The trio not only delved into the details of making the sequel but also engaged in skits and playful games with host Jimmy Fallon.

Grande’s Surreal Experience

Grande described her involvement in the franchise as “very surreal.” She revealed that her first encounter with Stiller occurred during the filming of an orgy scene in Zoolander 2, which helped establish a sense of comfort between them. “So right off the bat we had a comfortability,” she quipped.

First Day Antics

One of the most memorable moments from Grande’s first day on set involved a scene where she had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on Stiller. While she anticipated a more gradual introduction, the actors were thrown straight into rehearsal mode. “We met the stunts team and they were amazing and they were like, ‘Alright Ben, bend over. Ariana you’ll get behind and just put your arms around him,’” she recalled. Grande humorously shared her mother’s reaction, saying, “My mom was like, ‘How was your first day honey?’ I was like, ‘Well, I gave Ben Stiller the Heimlich for a few hours.’ It was crazy.”

Unexpected Musical Interlude

Prior to their interview with Fallon, the trio surprised the audience by interrupting his monologue to perform a delightful rendition of “O Christmas Tree.”

Games and Stories

Following the musical moment, Grande, Stiller, and De Niro participated in a round of “True Confessions,” where Grande convinced the group that she had once fallen into a tank at the Boca Aquarium when she was four years old.

Slow Clap Soap Opera and More

The fun continued as they took part in a skit titled “Slow Clap Soap Opera,” a humorous take on the drama surrounding a slow clap.

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