Ariana Biermann and Charlie Zakkour: Are They Dating?

Ariana Biermann and Charlie Zakkour are causing quite the stir in New York City, with rumors swirling around their budding connection. Their chemistry has caught the attention of their costars on the Bravo series Next Gen NYC, as previewed in an exclusive sneak peek shared by E! News ahead of the show’s August 26 episode.

Whispers of Romance

As the cast embarks on a group ski trip, the dynamics within the group begin to heat up. Following Ariana’s recent breakup with Hudson McLeroy, she has been exploring a new romance with season two newcomer Liam Obergfoll. However, Charlie Zakkour has expressed his interest in Ariana, appearing ready to complicate the love triangle. The playful banter among the group hints at the tension: Gia Giudice points out, “She likes Liam, yes,” only for Ava Dash to add, “She likes flirting with Charlie.”

A Dangerous Attraction

The attraction Ariana feels for Charlie is characterized by a sense of adventure. Gia suggests that her interest lies in the fact that “He’s fun and dangerous and out of her comfort zone.” This characterization of Charlie adds an intriguing layer to Ariana’s dating life, as she navigates her feelings while getting over her previous relationship.

Charlie, The Bad Boy

In the midst of the friendly teasing, Charlie embraces his reputation as “the bad boy.” When Eva directly tells him, “You’re the bad boy,” he responds with a mischievous, “I like it. I’ll take it.” This lighthearted exchange underscores the playful dynamics among the group while further fueling speculation about a possible romance between Ariana and Charlie.