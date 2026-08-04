Anya Taylor-Joy Challenges the Gender Stereotype of Method Acting

In the world of acting, the profound commitment to a role often invites fascinating discussions about the nature of performance and the boundaries actors navigate. Anya Taylor-Joy recently shed light on an intriguing facet of this conversation when discussing method acting, drawing attention to the apparent lack of female representation in this technique and offering a compelling perspective on why that might be the case.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Insight on Method Acting

During a conversation with Complex while promoting her latest project, Apple TV’s limited series Lucky, Taylor-Joy remarked, “If you’ll notice, women don’t method act because we have things to take care of. We can’t completely lose our minds.” She elaborated on her view of acting as a “controlled psychosis,” describing the immersive experience of embodying a character: “You are pretending to be somebody else and having their thoughts 16 hours a day and moving with them and living in their house and in their clothes.”

Recognizing the challenges of fully immersing oneself in a role, Taylor-Joy expressed gratitude for having a supportive network who keep her grounded. “Sometimes if it gets a little bit out of hand, they’ll call me by the character name, and they’ll be like, ‘Yo, we need to like check in again.’” She emphasized the responsibility actors have towards their colleagues on set, stating, “If you’re too invested in being an asshole, then that’s not going to be very fun.”

The Gendered Nature of Method Acting

Echoing Taylor-Joy’s sentiments, Natalie Portman, in 2024, highlighted a similar notion, characterizing method acting as “a luxury that women can’t afford.” This suggests a broader conversation about the societal expectations and responsibilities placed on women, which may hinder their ability to fully engage in the method acting process.

Historically, method acting has been more closely associated with male actors who have pushed the boundaries of character immersion. Examples of extreme commitments include Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot, where he reportedly had crew members assist him in character, and in Lincoln, where he maintained the persona of the president even when away from the cameras. Other notable mentions include Jim Carrey in Man on the Moon and Adrien Brody in The Pianist, both known for going to great lengths to inhabit their characters.

Defending a Controversial Practice

Day-Lewis defended method acting at a recent London Film Festival, stating, “All the recent commentary in the last few years about method acting is invariably from people who have little or no understanding of what it actually involves.” He argued that method acting is not about separating oneself from real life but rather about creating a “self-contained experience.”

Despite the examples of male actors who have embraced method acting, discussions around this practice often highlight a lack of female counterparts willing or able to engage in similar ways. While female actors are sometimes cited in discussions of intense character work, such as Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, where she claimed to have lived as her character for 18 months, such instances remain comparatively rare.

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