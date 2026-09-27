Anthony Mackie Remembers Chris Evans’ Emotional Script Reveal

The friendship between Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie extends well beyond their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their camaraderie was notably highlighted when Evans shared the script for “Avengers: Endgame” with Mackie, providing him with early insight into his transformation into Captain America. This thoughtful gesture exemplifies their strong bond both on and off screen.

Bonding Over a Script

In a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado, Mackie expressed his appreciation for Evans, stating, “Chris Evans is somebody who I hold near and dear. We’re at Chris’ house, and because he’s Captain America, he gets the [script] pages first. So he’s like, ‘Yo, did you read the new scene?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, what’s up?’ So, he takes me down…and he gave me the script and let me read it. And it was really great and really emotional to learn it from a friend…I don’t know a lot of actors who would have appreciated or celebrated that moment with a fellow actor in that way because I was taking his job for all intents and purposes.”

A New Era for Captain America

Evans first donned the Captain America mantle in 2011 with “Captain America: The First Avenger.” In 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Mackie received the iconic shield, officially passing the torch to him. Mackie will lead his first full-length feature as the superhero in the upcoming 2025 film “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Box Office Success of “Avengers: Endgame”

To celebrate the legacy of the franchise leading up to the release of “Avengers: Doomsday” on December 18, “Avengers: Endgame” was re-released in theaters last weekend with additional footage. Titled “Avengers: Endgame Encore,” the re-release garnered an impressive $26 million domestically and $60 million internationally, contributing to a new global total of $86 million.