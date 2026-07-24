Anne Hathaway’s Oscar Journey: Leading Role or Supporting Star?

As the Oscar season approaches, anticipation mounts around Christopher Nolan‘s latest film, “The Odyssey,” which has already garnered immense box office success and critical acclaim. While it is widely accepted that the film will be a contender, a significant question looms over the awards circuit: how will Universal position Anne Hathaway’s performance as Penelope—Odysseus’s wife—whose struggles against suitors during her husband’s absence deeply resonate in this modern retelling of the classic tale?

Strategic Decisions Loom

The ongoing debate among awards enthusiasts centers on whether Hathaway will be campaigned for Lead or Supporting Actress. This pivotal decision could significantly influence her chances at the Oscars. Drawing from the Academy’s history, there are merits to both placements, particularly in light of precedents set in Nolan’s previous works.

Universal Pictures is gearing up for an aggressive campaign, aiming to not only secure Oscar nominations but to capture the Best Picture and Best Director awards for Nolan, just three years after his triumph with “Oppenheimer.” Current projections suggest a potential of 17 nominations for “The Odyssey,” which would tie for the highest in Oscar history.

Timing and Competitors

However, fans and analysts shouldn’t expect any definitive answers regarding Hathaway’s category until later this fall. Nolan traditionally delays discussions about awards strategy until a film’s release is firmly underway, making it unlikely that formal conversations will begin until after the initial few months of screening.

For Hathaway, “The Odyssey” is a linchpin in what has already been a busy year, featuring her roles in “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and the more subdued “Mother Mary.” She still has more projects upcoming, including the thriller “The End of Oak Street” and the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s “Verity.”

Navigating the Oscar Landscape

One major concern is not vote-splitting across her various roles, but rather which category offers the best odds for a nomination. Hathaway is strategizing not only for personal accolades but also cognizant of Samantha Morton’s performance as Circe, which has received considerable acclaim and could impact her own chances.

Fortunately for Hathaway, there is no hint of category fraud in her case. The history of the Oscars reveals instances where performances could fit into either category—think of Maria Bello in “A History of Violence” or Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada.” Both have raised debates in the past about their appropriate category placements.

The Impact of Historical Precedents

Looking at Hathaway’s situation, it’s noteworthy that Nolan’s films have historically secured limited acting nominations. Out of his entire filmography, only four actors have received nominations, yet three of them won Academy Awards. While that’s encouraging, the fourth, Emily Blunt, was nominated for her noteworthy role in “Oppenheimer” but ultimately lost.

Blunt’s experience—mirroring that of Penelope’s role—serves as a cautionary tale for Hathaway and her team. Although both performances are designed to anchor the male protagonist’s journey, the transition from nomination to a win is anything but guaranteed. With 62% of best supporting actress winners coming from films nominated for Best Picture, the odds are slightly better, but 16% is the likelihood that the winning film is one of the nominees.

Analyzing the Possibilities

The dual-nomination strategy in supporting categories often proves effective, having happened in 37 instances. However, history shows that only a third of the time does at least one of the nominees actually win. This trend complicates Hathaway’s situation if both she and Morton are nominated, as two performers from the same film in supporting roles often leave both empty-handed.

A deeper dive into those past instances shows a pattern highly dependent on the film’s overall Oscar performance. When a film wins Best Picture, the likelihood of a supporting actress winner is approximately 75%. But that percentage drops significantly for films that are only nominated without winning.

The Road Ahead

So, if Universal opts for a Lead Actress campaign, it would mark a first for Nolan and open up a unique narrative—recognizing a female lead in a career largely starring male protagonists. However, this path carries risks, as it may push Hathaway to the periphery, similar to Richard Gere’s experience in “Chicago,” where an perceived supporting role failed to land a nomination.

Moreover, Morton’s potential to shine adds another layer of complexity. With previous nominations and an on-set performance that drew acclaim, she carries a strong narrative of being overdue for recognition. This complexity underscores that Hathaway’s best chance may lie in supporting, but the outcome will heavily depend on Morton’s performance resonance with Academy voters.

As Universal weighs its options, historical patterns provide a compelling backdrop for decision-making. The question of where to place Hathaway will undoubtedly remain one of the most intriguing Oscar discussions of the upcoming season.