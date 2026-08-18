Anne Hathaway Reveals Exciting News About Her Baby's Gender

During the recent D23 event, Anne Hathaway brought a delightful combination of humor and grace as she accepted her Disney Legend honor while sporting her baby bump. At 43 years old and expecting her third child, the actress engaged with a fan in the audience who shouted a question about the baby’s sex—an inquiry that has intrigued many of her followers.

Hathaway’s Witty Response

The moment came when a spectator shouted, “Boy or girl?” as Hathaway took to the stage. She effortlessly quipped back, “Oh, just be patient,” eliciting laughter from the crowd. The excitement surrounding her pregnancy was palpable, and Hathaway playfully added, “You’re gonna find out in five minutes,” referring to her upcoming due date.

Keeping It Under Wraps

While Hathaway is already a proud mother to two sons, Jonathan (10) and Jack (6), with her husband Adam Shulman, she has chosen to keep the sex of her unborn child a secret. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she confirmed, “We know, we’re not saying.”

A Touch of Gratitude