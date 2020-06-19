Angelina Jolie Is ‘Keeping Children far from Brad Pitt as they Self-Isolate with Her’

Angelina Jolie is ‘maintaining the kids with her’ instead of allowing them to be with ex-lover spouse Brad Pitt in self seclusion in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-year-old Maleficent celebrity has determined that throughout the COVID-19 health and wellness dilemma that the pair’s kids – Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, as well as 11-year-old doubles Knox as well as Vivienne – ought to be with her in Los Angeles.

Their oldest kid, 18-year-old Maddox, has jetted in from South Korea, where he is studying at Yonsei University in Seoul.

His term was terminated, so the teenager chose that he prefers to be with his mum throughout this tough time around the world.

Speaking to E! News, a resource claimed: “All the children are house with Angelina; however, they have proceeded seeing Brad as well as discuss for their routine browse through.

“They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games, and helping cook dinner.”

The expert included: “They are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies.”

With the starlet homeschooling the various other kids, Maddox will certainly proceed with his Korean as well as Russian studies.

The UN ambassador has determined to keep top of the children’s studies by “waking them up early” and after that giving them tasks throughout the day.

As coronavirus makes the countries to go into lockdown to quit the spread of the harmful infection, it had been reported that 13-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wished her Hollywood tale father to ‘save her from coronavirus.’

United States Star magazine has reported that Brad as well as Ange’s children ‘like the lockdown time’ with the 56-year-old Oscar-winning star.

A resource informed Star: “At the moment they find their dad to be a calming influence. Brad’s more than happy to have his kids anytime they want, but of course, this will be Angie’s decision.”

It appears like she has decided and Brad may need to wait a couple of months before seeing his children once more…

Angelina and Brad split in 2016 after a pair of years of marital relationship, and four years later on, their separation is still not settled.