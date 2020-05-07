Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Child, Shiloh, ‘Wishes to Call Jennifer Aniston “Mommy”‘

The connection between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, has taken an unforeseen turn, many thanks to one of Brad’s children.

Brad and Jen notoriously really did not have any kids throughout their five-year marital relationship, regardless of there being an accumulated hope as Hollywood’s gold pair at the time.

It has been reported that Brad’s teen child with Angelina Jolie has shared a desire to call Aniston ‘mommy’ after creating a close connection with the previous Friends celebrity before lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

United States media outlets had formerly reported that Angelina had prohibited her kids – Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, and Zahara – from meeting Jennifer.

This has been overlooked by 13-year-old Shiloh, that has been learning more about Jennifer and has asked her father Brad whether she can call Jennifer ‘mommy’, according to Aussie media outlet New Idea publication.

A source has stated has invested “a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks, and they have developed an extraordinary bond now,” though the insurance claims have not been resolved by either Brad, Jen, or Ange.

Jennifer is stated to have secured a role for Shiloh in a current project that she has been associated with, and the rumor mill has been red hot with reports that Brad and Jen are getting close once more.

Brad is satisfied with Shiloh to “hang out” with Jennifer, and a source has actually declared that they are “always laughing and smiling.”

The source included: “They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh.”

The information has dropped like a lead balloon with Angelina, with an expert stating: “This is her worst nightmare…”

It has been reported formerly Shiloh’s wish to invest even more time with Brad, with a source stating: “Shiloh loves her mum. She loves both her parents. But right now, she wants to spend more time with her dad.”