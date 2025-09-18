Angel Reese Reeboks: The New Must-Have Sneaker Sensation?

Angel Reese’s new Reebok sneakers are creating quite a buzz in the sportswear world. With her signature collection selling out rapidly, fans are wondering if these Angel Reese Reeboks could be the next big thing, much like the iconic Jordans. This article explores the rapid sellout, where to find the elusive pairs, and whether they are destined for legendary status.

The Quick Sellout

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has turned heads with the release of her first signature sneaker collection with Reebok. Minutes after the release, the sneakers were gone from the brand’s site. However, resourceful shoppers might still score a pair. At RS Recommends, we’re dedicated to tracking down the best deals, and we’ve found that you can still snag these coveted kicks, even in popular sizes.

Where to Find Them

Though Reebok’s official website is nearly out of stock, sizes 3 and 4 in women’s and 13 and 14 in men’s remain. Dick’s Sporting Goods, however, retains an ample supply of both bubblegum pink and slate white colorways, priced between $110 and $120. For those willing to invest a bit more, StockX offers all sizes in various styles, with prices around $220. Rest assured, StockX is a trusted platform for sneaker enthusiasts.

Reese’s Statement

Angel Reese expressed her excitement, stating, “This isn’t just a shoe, it’s my style, my story, and my stamp on the game.” She emphasized the shoe’s blend of performance, innovation, style, and creativity. The partnership with Reebok aims to inspire others to embrace their power, creating a sneaker built for peak basketball performance.

The Potential Legacy

The biggest question remains: are Angel Reese’s Reeboks the next Jordans? With their swift sales, exceptional design, and Reese’s impactful story, they certainly have the makings of an iconic shoe. As Todd Krinsky, CEO and President of Reebok, noted, “The Angel Reese 1 marks the next chapter for Reebok Basketball…reflecting her presence on and off the court.”

For avid sneaker collectors and sports enthusiasts alike, these Angel Reese Reeboks are poised to become a staple. Acting quickly might be key to owning a piece of what could become sneaker history.