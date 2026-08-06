Andy Reid Dismisses Dad Bod Speculation About Travis Kelce

As the NFL season approaches, skepticism surrounding Travis Kelce‘s readiness has made headlines, particularly due to a viral AI-generated video suggesting a shift in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s physique. However, Head Coach Andy Reid has quickly dismissed these rumors, ensuring fans that Kelce is in prime form for his 14th season.

Coach Reid’s Assurance

In a recent interview with the NFL Network, Reid addressed concerns about Kelce’s fitness amidst chatter of a “dad bod.” He stated, “Well, he came back in good shape. I know everybody’s out there saying he’s got the dad body and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he’s always looked.” This affirmation highlights Reid’s confidence in Kelce’s performance as he prepares for the upcoming season.

Kelce’s Focus Ahead of the Season

At 36 years of age, Kelce seems more driven than ever. Reid elaborated on the tight end’s dedication, noting, “He’s focused in and ready to go and I appreciate that. When you have somebody that’s been here 14 years and wants to be out there every snap…where he’s gonna play hard and aggressive and not be stopped, that’s contagious.” With his unyielding passion for the game, Kelce aims to make a significant impact this season.

A Personal Milestone

Off the field, Kelce recently celebrated a personal milestone, tying the knot with Taylor Swift in a grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3. His ability to balance personal and professional life has become a topic of interest, but Reid emphasizes that Kelce remains undistracted as he gears up for the season.