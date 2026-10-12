Andrew Garfield Calls Oscar Praise 'Unreal' After London Premiere

As anticipation builds for the December release of “Artificial,” Andrew Garfield is already garnering Oscar buzz for his portrayal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, dramatizes the tumultuous five-day stretch in 2023 during which Altman was fired and subsequently rehired, and has received glowing reviews following its premiere at the New York Film Festival last week.

Critical Acclaim and Awards Talk

Garfield was joined by breakout star Yura Borisov, who takes on the role of Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s co-founder who played a pivotal role in Altman’s firing. Critics are speculating about awards nominations, with Garfield in the supporting category and Borisov competing for best actor. Garfield expressed humility amid the praise during a red carpet interview with Variety, stating, “As I’m getting older, I’m starting to understand that the things outside of ourselves, we just have no control over. And the only consistent thing for me is trying to make work that I feel proud of. I feel really, really proud of this film … It was a really, really intense shoot.”

Timely Themes and Cast Insights

The film’s timeliness is apparent, as it tackles pressing topics surrounding the influential figures in technology today. Garfield noted, “It’s here, it’s now. And the timing couldn’t be more exciting and important because it’s about the figures that are in the news right now.” Monica Barbaro, who plays former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to critically evaluate those behind powerful technologies.

Behind the Scenes and Director’s Vision

Audience excitement was palpable during the London Film Festival premiere, where Guadagnino introduced his cast, acknowledging how difficult it was to visually represent the tech world. He shared, “It was a complicated movie to imagine because the world of Silicon Valley is the least seductive visually.” However, he remains hopeful that viewers will be captivated by the narrative.

Both Garfield and Borisov contributed to the film’s atmosphere. Garfield, recalling the tension of filming near Altman’s house, admitted that he was disappointed not to meet Altman, despite having looked out for him during shoots. “I didn’t see him and I was very, very disappointed that I didn’t,” he stated.

Cast Dynamics and Perspectives

Ike Barinholtz, who portrays Elon Musk, brought humor to the conversation while acknowledging the need to separate Musk’s current public persona from the past, stating, “It takes place at this time where he really was looked at like a god, especially amongst these Silicon Valley people.” This complexity was emphasized by his director, who aimed to bring out the awe that Musk instilled in others during the film’s time frame.

Audience Response and Future Prospects

As the credits rolled, enthusiastic clapping resonated throughout the Royal Festival Hall, signaling that “Artificial” is poised for a strong reception not only in London but also upon its U.S. debut on December 25 and in the U.K. on January 22.