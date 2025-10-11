Anderson .Paak and Nas Electrify COTE Las Vegas Opening

Las Vegas witnessed a dazzling event as music icons took the stage at the grand opening of COTE Korean Steakhouse in The Venetian Resort. The celebration brought together star power and culinary innovation, marking a significant moment for the Las Vegas dining scene. Known for its unique blend of flavors and vibrant atmosphere, the new COTE location promises to be a hotspot on the strip.

Star-Studded Celebration at COTE’s Launch

Sin City came alive with hip-hop luminaries Dr. Dre, Nas, N.O.R.E., and Havoc of Mobb Deep, celebrating the much-anticipated opening of COTE Korean Steakhouse. This Las Vegas venture marks the latest expansion for the brand, following its successful establishments in New York and Miami. A highlight of the evening was a DJ set by Anderson .Paak, who proudly acknowledged his half-Korean heritage as he entertained the invite-only crowd, including COTE Founder & CEO Simon Kim.

Performing as DJ Pee .Wee, Anderson .Paak electrified the atmosphere with classic hip-hop and R&B tracks. Although he skipped K-pop and his collaboration with Mariah Carey, his performance had Nas, Chloe Flower, and Steve Aoki dancing alongside Vegas showgirls. “In the land of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. comes in the Korean flavor,” Nas declared, resonating with the night’s unique fusion of cultures.

A Dream Come True for COTE’s Founder

For Simon Kim, who started his hospitality journey in Las Vegas more than two decades ago, the opening of COTE on the Las Vegas strip is a profound milestone. “I came from Korea at the age of 13 not speaking any English,” he shared earlier in the day. “To partner with this iconic resort… I don’t think I can describe in words how grateful I am for this opportunity. This is the true American dream.”

Patrick Nichols, President & CEO of The Venetian Resort, expressed similar excitement, noting that COTE will inject “real energy” into Las Vegas and enhance the vibrancy of the strip.

Culinary Excellence and Entertainment

COTE’s grand opening offered guests a taste of its culinary offerings, with drinks flowing freely and specialties like the exclusive “BlackJack” A5 wagyu sandwich. Designed by David Rockwell, the restaurant features chic banquettes around an open bar and private spaces for dining and karaoke on the second floor.

Simon Kim envisions COTE Vegas as “a club and restaurant, where entertainment is there with pulsating energy,” showcasing both its gourmet appeal and lively ambiance.

Part of a Larger Transformation

The opening of COTE Korean Steakhouse is a highlight of The Venetian Resort’s $1.5 billion renovation, which includes updates to nearly 4,000 suites and enhancements to meeting and convention areas. “This is brand new down to the studs,” Nichols remarked, underscoring the extensive upgrades.

The Venetian will continue to sizzle with performances by artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Jackson Browne, and Wynonna at the Venetian Theatre. Additionally, Leona Lewis will begin her residency at Voltaire in November, ensuring that the resort remains a top destination for entertainment and fine dining in Las Vegas.