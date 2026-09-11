Anatomica Films Partners with Black Mandala for Horror Sales

In an exciting development for horror enthusiasts, New Zealand-based Black Mandala has secured worldwide sales rights to three intriguing films from Anatomica Films: “Within Madness,” “Vessel,” and “The Thirteenth Gate.” This partnership showcases the unique vision of filmmaker J. M. Stelly, who wrote and directed all three projects, collaborating closely with producer Johnny Stassi.

Details on the Films

The films delve into a spectrum of horror that uniquely examines personal and psychological themes. “Within Madness” is inspired by true events and follows filmmaker Mark Chapel and his collaborator Donovan Summers, whose arrest leads investigators to discover unsettling evidence that includes human remains and execution tapes. The film explores their descent into violence, centering on “The Sacrament of Bondage,” a film crafted by Summers that documents his disturbing transformation into brutality. Starring Jared Bankens, Matt Story, Keegan Macy, and Jamie Nipe, the narrative unfolds through shocking prison interviews and recovered footage, revealing the complexities of their shared madness.

In “Vessel,” the narrative shifts to Joseph, a pastor grappling with the disappearance of his wife, Mary, and the loss of their unborn child. As he retraces the days leading up to her vanishing, Joseph encounters unsettling disturbances in his home that suggest a more sinister presence at play. This film transforms from a tale of grief into a haunting exploration of an entity seeking to enter the physical realm through human suffering, featuring performances by Keegan Macy, Jamie Nipe, and Dane Rhodes.

“Within Madness” will be the first film launched in this partnership, set to attract buyers at the Toronto Film Festival market before all three titles are presented during the American Film Market (AFM).