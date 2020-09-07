Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp over Hold-Up to $ 37m Lawful Fight in the Middle of Filming Clash

Amber Heard has slammed ex-husband Johnny Depp after his legal team requested his upcoming defamation trial against her be postponed.

The Hollywood star, 57, is taking legal action against Ms. Heard, 34, for defamation in the United States, in a situation different from his libel test in the UK versus News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Mr. Depp asked for the court in Virginia to hold off the trial till a date between March and June 2021 because he is due to start filming for the following installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise in January.

Filming had been readied to start in January of this year, however, was put off in the middle of the coronavirus break out.

Nonetheless, Ms. Heard’s lawful group submitted documents on Saturday that charged Mr. Depp of “making no initiative whatsoever” to stick to dates and of dealing with the court as “subservient.”

Ms. Heard takes place to assert that Mr. Depp and his legal representative, Adam Waldman, have tackled “a day-to-day project to damage her credibility and profession via social media, the net, and journalism.”

She likewise explained that she is also set up to begin shooting Aquaman 2 in February, which would undoubtedly likewise encounter the trial.

Her attorneys wrote: “Although Mr. Depp had been gotten in touch within late June or July with the recommended shooting days, he did not notify them to the trial dates.

“Mr. Depp chose that, as opposed to speaking to his company to function his movie commitments around his trial, he asks this court to subserviently reschedule around his work and the whole movie timetable and production.”

Mirror Online has connected to Mr. Depp for remark.

Mr. Depp’s submitted records, looking for the hold-up of the trial, were acquired by The Hollywood Press reporter, analysis: “When the Court established the present test day in this instance, Mr. Depp comprehended that Warner Bros intended to film Fantastic Beasts 3 in London long before 11 January 2021.

“Covid-19 interfered with the workshop’s strategies, triggering repeated postponements.

With problems in London having boosted rather, Warner Bros has currently established a shooting timetable that disputes with the trial day in this instance …

Mr. Depp would face prospective obligation for violation of an agreement must he fall short to follow the timetable contractually determined by Warner Bros.

Though Mr. Depp aspires to proceed to trial, he faces an unattainable circumstance over which he has no control.”

Mr. Depp is taking legal action against Ms. Heard over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post.

The article did not discuss Mr. Depp by name; however, he competes that it indicated he was violent towards her – something he strongly refutes.

The title of the article read: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Mr. Depp has urged he was never literally attacked Ms. Heard and has asserted that she was violent towards him, which she refutes.

He is suing her for $ 50 million (₤ 37.2 million) in Virginia, where The Washington Post is published…