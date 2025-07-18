Amazon Invests $4 Million in Controversial Basic Instinct Reboot

In a surprising turn of events, Amazon is stepping back into the realm of provocative storytelling by reportedly giving Joe Eszterhas $4 million to pen an “anti-woke” reboot of the iconic 1992 film Basic Instinct. This move marks a significant investment by Amazon MGM and United Artists, aiming to rekindle the controversial spirit of the original film amid today’s shifting cultural landscape.

Recently, it was reported by The Wrap that this deal is structured as an initial $2 million commitment, which may double to $4 million if the reboot makes it to production. The news comes shortly after actor Michael Douglas announced his retirement, leading some to speculate about renewed interest in classic properties. Joe Eszterhas, known for his provocative screenwriting, has been largely absent from mainstream Hollywood conversations for nearly three decades. His last notable film, the 1997 comedy Burn Hollywood Burn, was a box office disaster. Despite his absence, Eszterhas has reportedly been working on a new take on Basic Instinct in his downtime, reminiscent of how the original script was developed years ago.

As for how this reboot will resonate with contemporary audiences, The Wrap indicates that insiders describe Eszterhas’ script as embodying an “anti-woke” narrative. This is particularly intriguing given that the original Basic Instinct navigated the sexual politics of the 1990s without subtlety. The film was notorious for its bold portrayal of bisexuality and its provocative themes, leaving viewers both fascinated and horrified. With this reboot, Eszterhas appears determined to maintain that charged atmosphere, indicating he still possesses a knack for unsettling storytelling.

It’s worth noting that Basic Instinct previously experienced a sequel in 2006, which starred Sharon Stone but did not feature Eszterhas. That film failed to capture the magic of its predecessor, earning only a fraction of the original’s box office success. This serves as a reminder that bringing back iconic films often comes with the risk of disappointing both fans and critics alike. Amazon MGM seems to be aware of this, although it remains to be seen if their gamble on Eszterhas will yield a successful revival of the franchise.

In a Hollywood landscape increasingly shaped by the currents of “woke” culture, the decision to invest in an “anti-woke” Basic Instinct reboot might incite both excitement and skepticism among audiences. With Joe Eszterhas at the helm, this project promises to provoke conversations that challenge the boundaries of filmmaking in today’s society, reigniting interest in narratives that push societal norms. As the project unfolds, film enthusiasts and critics alike will be watching closely to see if Amazon truly has struck gold with this bold venture.