Amanda Seyfried Delves Back into the World of Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about her surprising role in the recently released Elizabeth Holmes documentary, “You Can See Everything.” During an appearance on the red carpet, Seyfried expressed her emotions now that her secret involvement has been revealed.

Feeling Relieved and Excited

When asked how she feels about the news being public, Seyfried candidly shared, “Relieved. Excited.” She emphasized the importance of taking risks in her art and finding new avenues to explore as an actor. “It’s important for me as an actor, an artist, I mean, a mom, of course, but as a person in the world who loves to work, to find things that I haven’t done before and to do things that scare me in a specific way,” she explained.

Revisiting the Role of Elizabeth Holmes

In “You Can See Everything,” Seyfried reprises her role as the infamous Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, in creative reenactments alongside Nathan Fielder, who directed the documentary with Lance Oppenheim. The film initially takes on a traditional documentary format, following Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, leading up to her prison sentence. However, upon entering prison, Fielder recruits Seyfried, who previously portrayed Holmes in the Hulu series “The Dropout,” to embody the biotech fraudster once again.

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