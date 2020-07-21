All about Jennifer Eckhart Previous Fox News Staff Member Accusing Ed Henry of Rape

Former Fox Business Network staff member Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu have submitted a legal action versus Fox News and past and existing hosts. This consists of Eckhart’s claims of terrible rape versus Ed Henry, the previous co-host of ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Former Fox Business Network associate producer Jennifer Eckhart is not allowing “fear of retaliation, victim shaming, and further attacks” to quit her from speaking up. This is what the reporter wrote on Twitter on July 20, the day she submitted a legal action with co-plaintiff Cathy Areu (a past reoccurring visitor on Fox News) versus the Fox News Network and a few of the greatest names to show up on the traditional information outlet: Ed Henry, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Howard Kurtz. In the problem’s first declaration, Eckhart and Area implicate Fox News of remaining to “protect and reward perpetrators of sexual harassment” and “putting such persons in positions of power from which they can subject women to sexual misconduct, sexual assault and, in the case of Ms. Eckhart, rape.” The suit gets here virtually three weeks after Henry was ended from Fox News, after the network got a grievance from a previous staff member’s lawyer regarding Henry’s affirmed “willful sexual misconduct,” according to an internal memorandum from Fox News Chief Executive Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace, per CNN.

The lawsuit is especially charging Fox News and Henry of sex trafficking. All accused are dealing with complaints of an aggressive workplace, unwanted sexual advances, and sex discrimination, along with revenge, under the New York State Human Rights Law. Henry is dealing with an added problem of gender-motivated physical violence. Fox News has currently reacted with a brand-new declaration in feedback to Eckhart and Areu’s suit, offered to HollywoodLife.

“Based on the findings of a comprehensive independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm, including interviews with numerous eyewitnesses, we have determined that all of Cathy Areu’s claims against FOX News, including its management as well as its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity & Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit. We take all claims of harassment, misconduct, and retaliation seriously, promptly investigating them and taking immediate action as needed — in this case, the appropriate action based on our investigation is to defend vigorously against these baseless allegations. Ms. Areu and Jennifer Eckhart can pursue their claims against Ed Henry directly with him, as FOX News already took swift action as soon as it learned of Ms. Eckhart’s claims on June 25 and the network no longer employs Mr. Henry,” read Fox News’ declaration. Now, discover more regarding Eckhart’s particular insurance claims versus Henry, along with her time with Fox News:

1. Eckhart signed up with Fox News in 2013. She began as a freelance management aide to Liz Claman, that supports Countdown to the Closing Bell, a program on Fox Business Network. She was later on advertised to the duty of producing aide, after that a booker and lastly, an associate producer, according to the bio area of her suit.

2. In her suit, Eckhart asserted that Ed Henry, previous co-host of Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, “preyed upon, manipulated and groomed” her. The young reporter stated that Henry started to presumably brush her when she was 24 years of age, according to the 2nd web page of Eckhart and Areu’s court files examined by HollywoodLife. In the court files, she additionally affirmed that the long time on-air individuality asked Eckhart to be his “sex slave” and “little whore,” and that he presumably “threatened punishment and retaliation if Ms. Eckhart did not comply with his sexual demands.”

3. In Eckhart’s suit, it was additionally affirmed that her lawful advice informed Fox News regarding Eckhart’s claims that Henry “groomed, psychologically manipulated and coerced Ms. Eckhart into having a sexual relationship with him.” Eckhart asserted on web page 2 of court files examined by HollywoodLife that her lawyer notified Fox News of her claims that when Eckhart would certainly not “comply voluntarily” with this “sexual relationship,” that Henry presumably “sexually assaulted her on office property, and raped her at a hotel where Fox News frequently lodged its visiting employees,” through which Fox was likely “facilitating, whether knowingly or unknowingly, Mr. Henry’s conduct.” The very same web page consisted of claims that Eckhart’s lawyer notified Fox News of Eckhart’s case that she was presumably “violently raped while helpless and restrained in metal handcuffs” by Henry. At the same time, he likely “performed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised, and battered with bloody wrists.”

4. Henry’s legal representative reacted to Eckhart’s claims. The previous Fox News personality is safeguarding himself versus Eckhart’s complaints, which he refuted with a legal representative. In a declaration offered to HollywoodLife, Henry’s lawyer Catherine M. Foti created, “The Me Too movement has helped to bring to light several injustices in our society, and everyone that has suffered deserves to be heard. This is not one of those cases. The evidence, in this case, will demonstrate that Ms. Eckhart initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship. Ed Henry looks forward to presenting facts and evidence, which will contradict the fictional accounts contained in the complaint. That evidence includes graphic photos and other aggressively suggestive communications that Ms. Eckhart sent to Mr. Henry.”

5. Other reporters are waiting for Eckhart. One of them is especially Gretchen Carlson that herself helped Fox News and changed the network’s previous Chief Executive Officer, Roger Ailes (that passed away in 2017), of unwanted sexual advances. “I stand w/ @JenniferEckhart and #CathyAreu 2 immensely brave women who now have their voices heard. I know how hard it is to come forward w/ allegations. We won’t cower in a corner anymore. We are standing up, we are fierce & being heard @LiftOurVoicesUS,” Carlson wrote on Twitter…