Alia Shawkat deals with Brad Pitt love reports: ‘We’re just friends’

Alia Shawkat finally attended to the rumors that she and Brad Pitt remain in a romantic partnership.

The “Search Party” actress and the “Once In Hollywood” star first sparked romance reports in November 2019 after they were detected with each other at an art exhibition.

” We’re not dating, we’re just friends,” Shawkat, 31, told Vulture in a brand-new interview released on Friday.

The actress and Pitt, 55, were also spotted together at Mike Birbiglia’s one-person program, a Thundercat concert, Kanye West’s Nebuchadnezzar opera program, In-N-Out, and among Shawkat’s gallery programs.

” I’ve obtained press, however not such as that,” Shawkat proceeded. “Not so unmanageable.”

The rumors concerning her and Pitt even had several of the “Detained Development” star’s friends inquiring about their relationship.

” I simply felt overloaded. It’s that feeling of being nude in college, like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me,'” Shawkat stated.

The actors have additionally been socializing throughout quarantine, Us Weekly previously reported.

” They’re hanging around plenty,” a source near Pitt told the publication last month. “They’re only around 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will certainly bike or stroll to Brad’s area whenever they have time to chill. It’s all extremely organic and simple.”

The expert additionally discussed the pleasant nature of Shawkat and Pitt’s relationship.

“She’s been by his side at his art studio, assisting him in brainstorming tasks to obtain associated with, and vice versa,” the source claimed at the time.