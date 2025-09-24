Ali Astin Teams Up with Cole Sprouse in Indie Film ‘Wake’

Ali Astin is set to illuminate the screen alongside Cole Sprouse in the indie dramedy ‘Wake’. This exciting film, featuring a star-studded cast including Penelope Ann Miller, Chris Parnell, and Nelson Franklin, offers a fresh narrative on familial bonds and personal growth. As Astin embarks on this new journey, audiences eagerly anticipate the blend of humor and heart that ‘Wake’ promises to deliver.

The Storyline Unveiled: A Family Reunion with a Twist

Set against the backdrop of a family gathering, ‘Wake’ dives into the complexities of sibling relationships as semi-estranged brothers and sisters come together for their father’s wake. Ali Astin steps into the role of Cassie, the socially adept sibling whose warmth and humor cloak deeper emotions of grief. Directed by Devon M. Schwartz and co-written with Kelly O’Malley, the film explores how each family member navigates their own path to saying goodbye.

Ali Astin: A Legacy in the Making

Ali Astin is no stranger to the spotlight. The daughter of Sean Astin, renowned for his roles in ‘Rudy’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’, she has continued to build her own impressive repertoire. Her past performances include the Eddie Murphy holiday comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ and a guest appearance on Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’. Astin’s career began with her role as Elanor Gamgee in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Return of The King’, where she played the daughter of her real-life father’s character, Sam Gamgee.

Behind the Scenes: Talents Supporting Talents

Ali Astin’s career is supported by an accomplished team at Stewart Talent and Dave Feldman of Brecheen Feldman. Her journey from a child star in Middle-earth to a key figure in ‘Wake’ reflects her versatility and dedication as an actor. With her latest role, Astin continues to forge her path in the industry, bringing depth and sincerity to every character she portrays.

The indie dramedy ‘Wake’ is anticipated to offer a heartfelt exploration of family dynamics, wrapped up in warmth and humor. With Ali Astin and Cole Sprouse leading the charge, audiences can expect an engaging cinematic experience that resonates with both laughter and emotion.