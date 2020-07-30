Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts sensational body in red swimwear at coastline with friends in Marina del Rey

Alessandra Ambrosio has been mainly homebound throughout quarantine, appreciating some downtime with her youngsters.

But the Brazilian model has lately been rejoining with friends for some social-distanced trips.

She showed off her sensational body Wednesday in a red swimwear as she struck the coastline with some chums in Marina del Rey, throughout a break from quarantine.

The 39-year-old crackled in the two-piece string swimwear with a structured underwire top and shook up bases.

She adorned the appearance with a straw hat, brown wayfarers, gold lockets, and matching armbands on both wrists.

Ambrosio tested her aim, as she takes part in a couple of rounds of cornhole in the sand versus her coastline pals.

She later on, she had her close friend Milan Blagojevic over for an intimate event, where he showed off his cooking abilities.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel published a video clip to her Instagram Story, in which her close friend exposed he was making fresh veggies and lobster-stuffed squid.

Meanwhile, she bent her mixology muscular tissue, cooking up some ‘quarantines’ for an at-home delighted hr.

Ambrosio likewise recorded video clip of child Anja Louise, 11, doing airborne acrobatics in their yard.

She shares Anja and boy Noah Phoenix, 8, with ex-lover Jamie Mazur, 39, to whom she was in a relationship with in 2008, before splitting in 2018.

The beautiful model has been dating Italian style Chief Executive Officer Nicolo Oddi, 40, since July 2018…