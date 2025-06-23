Alden Richards Demands Accountability After Airline Damages His Bike

Alden Richards, a beloved Filipino actor and media personality, has recently expressed his frustration on social media after discovering damage to his bike frame caused by Cathay Pacific during his flight back to the Philippines. This incident has drawn attention not only for its impact on Richards but also as a broader conversation about airline responsibility regarding sporting equipment. In his post, Alden Richards calls out an airline for damage to his bike, highlighting the need for better care of passengers’ belongings.

A Frustrating Travel Experience

Alden Richards took to Instagram to share his discontent, posting a photo that vividly illustrated the damage done. He wrote, “Shoutout to [Cathay Pacific] for fracturing my bike frame and unloading my bike box and bike rack on my way home to the Philippines.” In a follow-up comment, he added, “This is very upsetting!” Clearly, Alden’s passion for cycling has been marred by this unfortunate incident.

A Lifelong Commitment to Cycling

The actor has been increasingly dedicated to cycling, completing a remarkable 61-kilometer bike ride just a few months prior in May. His commitment to this sport has resonated with many fans and fellow cyclists alike, making the damage to his bike even more distressing. Notably, his fellow Kapuso artist and bike enthusiast Kristoffer Martin shared Alden’s post, emphasizing the community support surrounding the situation.

Response from Cathay Pacific

A representative from Cathay Pacific has confirmed that the airline is aware of Alden Richards’ issue and is currently conducting an investigation into the matter. This response sparks hope for a resolution and underscores the importance of airlines taking accountability for mishandling baggage, especially when it involves valuable equipment like bikes. GMA News Online has committed to updating the public with Cathay’s official statement once it becomes available.

Future Endeavors

Alden Richards is not only a talented host of “Stars on the Floor,” but he is also stepping into new territory as he prepares for his directorial debut in the upcoming film “Out of Order.” In this project, he will star alongside notable actors Nonie Buencamino and Heaven Peralejo, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

The incident of Alden Richards calling out an airline for damage to his bike has ignited discussions around travel safety for sports equipment and the responsibilities of airlines. As fans await further updates, it’s clear that both Alden and the cycling community are keen on finding a resolution to ensure better handling of their cherished possessions.