Alanis Morissette Reveals Her Journey as a Pansexual Artist

In a recent episode of the Handsome Podcast, hosted by Fortune Feimster, Tig Notaro, and Mae Martin, Grammy-winning artist Alanis Morissette opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she identifies as pansexual. The discussion unfolded after Feimster playfully asked Morissette if the men who inspired her breakup songs had ever led her to consider dating women instead.

Alanis Morissette’s Journey of Self-Discovery

Addressing the question head-on, Morissette responded, “I’m pansexual, so, yeah,” surprising both Feimster and Notaro. Notaro, taken aback by this revelation, asked, “Wait, you’re not really pansexual, are you?” to which Morissette confirmed her identity, stating, “I am.” This candid admission provided a glimpse into the multifaceted nature of Morissette’s sexuality, a topic she had not extensively discussed before.

A Touch of Humor in Revelation

During the podcast, Feimster expressed her regret for the men who may have hurt Morissette in the past, but noted, “I’m not sorry for the songs that came from it.” Taking a light-hearted approach, Notaro quipped that Morissette should have started the podcast by revealing her pansexuality instead of saving it for the end. Morissette responded with her characteristic wit, saying, “I like to leave it for the epilogue. I like to confuse people on the way out.” She further added with a smile, “Is it confusing?”

Reflection on Identity