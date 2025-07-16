Agnieszka Holland’s Kafka Film ‘Franz’ Unveils Trailer Before Toronto Premiere

Acclaimed director Agnieszka Holland is set to captivate audiences with her newest project, the Kafka biopic “Franz.” As anticipation builds, the film’s trailer has made its debut ahead of the world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival’s Special Presentation section. This highly anticipated premiere is poised to offer a fresh perspective on Franz Kafka, an iconic literary figure, as Holland brings her unique vision to the screen.

Holland’s Vision for “Franz”

In a discussion with Variety, Agnieszka Holland, known for her Oscar-nominated works such as “Angry Harvest” and “In Darkness,” delved into the creative process behind “Franz.” She described her approach to capturing the essence of Kafka, celebrated for works like “The Metamorphosis” and “The Trial.” Holland’s exploration aims to shed new light on the complexities of Kafka’s life and the influences behind his extraordinary writing.

Star-Studded Cast

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, with German actor Idan Weiss stepping into the role of Kafka. Jenovéfa Boková of the Czech Republic portrays Milena Jesenská, while Peter Kurth, known for “Babylon Berlin,” plays Kafka’s father, Hermann. Sandra Korzeniak and Ivan Trojan contribute as Kafka’s mother and uncle, respectively, and Josef Trojan brings Kafka’s alter ego to life.

Creative Collaboration

The screenplay for “Franz” is a collaborative effort between Marek Epstein, who previously worked with Holland on “Charlatan,” and the director herself. Tomasz Naumiuk, recognized for his cinematography in “Mr. Jones” and “Green Border,” enhances the visual storytelling with his expertise. Films Boutique manages the film’s global sales, indicating significant international interest.

Production and Support

“Franz” is a collaborative venture produced by Šárka Cimbalová of Marlene Film Production, alongside partners from Germany’s X Filme Creative Pool and Poland’s Metro Films. Additional support comes from co-producers like Barrandov Studio and the Polish Film Institute. The film also received backing from various cultural and audiovisual foundations across several countries, emphasizing its broad appeal and collaborative spirit.

As the world premiere approaches, Agnieszka Holland’s Kafka biopic “Franz” promises to deliver a thought-provoking portrayal of one of literature’s most enigmatic figures, ensuring it is a standout feature at the Toronto Film Festival.