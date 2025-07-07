Agnieszka Holland Crafts ‘Rabbit Garden’: Jerzy Kosinski’s Dramatic Tale

Agnieszka Holland, esteemed director of acclaimed films such as “Angry Harvest,” “Europa Europa,” and “In Darkness,” is embarking on a compelling new project. Her latest endeavor, “Rabbit Garden,” delves into the complex life of Jerzy Kosiński, exploring the rise and fall of this renowned Polish novelist and Holocaust survivor. As Holland brings this riveting story to the screen, the film promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of truth, authenticity, and the personal struggles that defined Kosiński’s life.

“Rabbit Garden”: Unveiling a Complex Legacy

, preparing for the world premiere of her latest film “Franz,” is set to tackle the intricate narrative of Kosiński. Known for his works “The Painted Bird” and “Being There,” Kosiński’s life was marked by both literary triumphs and controversies. The script for “Rabbit Garden,” crafted by Jamie Dawson, is being produced by Fred Bernstein, who collaborated with Holland on “Green Border.”

A Life Under Scrutiny

The narrative of “Rabbit Garden” focuses on a tumultuous period in Kosiński’s life, when his authenticity was challenged. His career faced intense scrutiny after The Village Voice questioned the veracity of his work, alleging the use of ghostwriters. This revelation led to a profound personal and professional unraveling, culminating in his tragic suicide in 1991 in New York City.

Historical and Personal Context

Born to Jewish parents in Poland, Kosiński survived the horrors of the Holocaust and the Nazi occupation. Yet, his post-war years were fraught with challenges. Holland, speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, reflected on the complex interplay between artistic and literal truths. “It is a question, you know, what is more important: the artistic truth or the literal truth? How easy it is to cancel somebody because he doesn’t fit into the rules,” she noted.

A Profound Encounter

Holland shared a poignant memory of meeting Kosiński on the very day of his death. This encounter highlights the personal tragedy intertwined with his public downfall. She pondered the mystery behind his suicide, considering whether it was driven by his professional collapse or rooted in the profound trauma of his past.

Through “Rabbit Garden,” Holland aims to shed light on Kosiński’s remarkable yet troubled life, inviting audiences to reflect on the complexities of truth and the human spirit. As anticipation builds for this project, it promises to provide a thoughtful and nuanced portrayal of an extraordinary figure.