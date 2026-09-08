African American Film Critics Association Supports Black Film Hall of Fame with $25,000 Donation

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced a generous donation of $25,000 to support the Black Film Hall of Fame. This investment aligns with AAFCA’s mission to champion institutions dedicated to preserving and promoting Black storytelling in cinema.

Commitment to Black Storytelling

AAFCA President Gil Robertson IV expressed that this contribution is a “modest gift” that perfectly aligns with the association’s goals. He stated, “Supporting the Black Film Hall of Fame with this modest gift fits perfectly with our organization’s goals to align with institutions that serve to preserve Black storytelling content.”

About the Black Film Hall of Fame

Founded in 2003 and based in Kansas City, Missouri, the Black Film Hall of Fame operates as both a museum and multicultural cultural center. Its primary mission is to preserve and celebrate Black cinema, a vital aspect of the film industry that often receives insufficient recognition. AAFCA, the largest collective of Black film critics globally, regularly hosts awards ceremonies and events to honor remarkable achievements in the entertainment sector.

Shared Vision of Preservation

Shawn Edwards, the executive director of the Black Film Hall of Fame and a noted film critic, shared his enthusiasm regarding AAFCA’s donation, stating, “The Black Movie Hall of Fame is beyond thrilled by the generosity of Gil Robertson and AAFCA.” He further highlighted the synergy between the two organizations, emphasizing the essential role Black film critics have played throughout history: “For decades, Black film critics championed Black movies at a time when they were largely overlooked by the mainstream press.” Edwards expressed optimism for a long-lasting partnership, saying, “We look forward to building a lasting relationship with AAFCA and its membership.”

Celebrating Cinematic Milestones

In related cinema news, the cult classic “Donnie Darko” is set to return to theaters for its 25th anniversary. Fathom Entertainment and Saga Arts are re-releasing the film in a new 4K restoration from October 2-4, coinciding with “Donnie Darko Day,” the date in 1988 when the story’s unusual events begin.

Originally launched in 2001, “Donnie Darko” features Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled teenager who receives a cryptic warning about the end of the world. The film’s impressive supporting cast includes Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Patrick Swayze.

The anniversary screening will also feature an exclusive introduction from writer and director Richard Kelly, who will delve into the film’s enduring legacy. Despite its initial box-office failure, “Donnie Darko” has garnered a devoted following, especially through home video sales and reissues.