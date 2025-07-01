Adria Arjona: James Gunn’s Pick for a Superb Wonder Woman

James Gunn, head of DC Studios, has sparked interest with his recent comments suggesting Adria Arjona might be an ideal candidate to assume the role of Wonder Woman. As major updates unfold in the DC Universe under Gunn’s leadership, speculation about casting choices is rampant, with fans eager to see how the iconic hero will be reimagined.

A Hint at a New Wonder Woman

In a recent chat with Extra, James Gunn, known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy,” discussed actress Adria Arjona, known for her role in “Hit Man.” During the conversation, Gunn hinted at the idea of Arjona as a potential Wonder Woman. “I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,’” Gunn remarked. “She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.”

Gunn elaborated on his connection with Arjona, mentioning, “She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.” His comments have intensified speculation about Arjona potentially stepping into the iconic role of Wonder Woman.

Developments in the DC Universe

In addition to the discussion about casting, James Gunn provided updates on upcoming DC projects. In June, he told Entertainment Weekly that a new Wonder Woman film is “being written right now.” This announcement has fueled excitement among fans eager for a fresh take on the beloved superhero. Gunn also mentioned an HBO series focused on Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s homeland, which is “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

Exciting Projects on the Horizon

The potential Wonder Woman movie is a highlight among numerous projects at DC Studios. A new “Superman” film, written and directed by Gunn with David Corenswet starring, is set to debut in July. The studio is also working on “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” directed by Craig Gillespie and slated for a June 2026 release. Moreover, “Clayface,” a thrilling horror film about the Batman villain, is in development, aiming for a September 2026 release under the direction of James Watkins, with a script by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.

These developments indicate a dynamic and transformative period for the DC Universe, with James Gunn at the helm, sparking both curiosity and high expectations for future cinematic adventures.