Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston VS Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. What couple is better?

Drew Barrymore became a trending topic on Twitter on Sunday, June 7, after a follower recommended that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston made a far better movie pair.

” Name a much better duo in motion picture [sic] than Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. I’ll wait,” a follower tweeted on Saturday, June 6.

” Wait, is Drew Barrymore trending since someone claimed that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are a better duo???? AUDACITY. This pair is OG and charming AF,” a fan composed.

” Adam Sandler did refrain from doing 50 First Days to be disrespected like this,” an additional shot back, while someone else urged that “they just go together like peas and carrots.”

” Adam Sandler is finest with attracted Barrymore everybody knows this,” an additional follower created.

” I’m so grateful that Drew Barrymore isn’t trending for the myriad of factors I could have imagined she was trending,” one more tweeted.

The former Saturday Night Live star, 53, was first teamed with Barrymore, 45, in 1998’s The Wedding celebration Vocalist. They reunited in 2004 for 50 Very first Dates and a year later on costarred in Blended.

Sandler and Aniston, 51, co-starred in 2011’s Simply Opt for It before reteaming last year for Netflix’s Murder Secret.

The pair revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June 2019 that they have been friends for a very long time, conference at Jerry’s Delicatessen in Studio City, The Golden State, before they became famous. The Friends alum provided Sandler a shout-out at the SAG awards in January after she won for The Early Morning Show. Yet, he missed out on an Oscar nomination for his efficiency in Uncut Treasures.

” Adam Sandler, your performance was remarkable, and your magic is actual, friend, I love you,” Aniston stated.

That same month, Barrymore and Sandler got psychological regarding their limited bond when she offered him the most active Star honor at the National Board of Evaluation Annual Awards Gala.

” I enjoy this man so much, and I have constantly counted on him,” she told the group. “This minute, truthfully, could not be a lot more worthy of. I understand that everyone is rooting for you since you have made every person’s regard. You should have the most effective, and you give the most effective, and you are the very best. I enjoy you very much.”

Sandler accepted his chum when he took the stage, informing her, “Drew, that was amazing. You were just claiming every one of that stuff, and it was fantastic. You simply winged it, and I understand your thought about it, yet you were so awesome.” Choking up, he included, “I’m glad we satisfied, and I’m glad we did it all, and we constantly make our motion pictures together.”

In 2018, Barrymore stated she wishes to collaborate with Sandler again, exposing on Watch What Happens Cope With Andy Cohen that they “message regularly” concerning their “following thing,” joking that they’re “so fat therefore old.”

” Like, essentially, the last point I recommended to him was, like, On Golden Fish pond,” she stated before adding she would love to reboot, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles with Adam and me on Netflix.”