Adam Levine’ Wife Behati Prinsloo Doesn’t Want Another Baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been wed since 2014, and they’ve got 2 rather lovable youngsters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. According to Levine, their family members might be at capacity… at the very least in the meantime.

Although Prinsloo hinted back in 2019 that having even more youngsters isn’t “out of the question,” the Maroon 5 vocalist simply made it extremely clear they’re not increasing their family members at any time quickly. In reality, he states Prinsloo may punch me in the face if he requests for one more child right now.

Levine made the joke while showing up on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM Show on Friday, April 5. Stern had actually asked if Prinsloo was expecting after reports swirled when she unintentionally submitted a fuzzy, black-and-white image on her Instagram account.

Many followers excitedly thought that the image was a sonogram, yet Prinsloo later on disclosed that the image was a mishap—it was simply an extremely zoomed-in shot of “black and white splatter sweatpants.”

“Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol,” she stated in the picture subtitle. Apparently, Prinsloo’s child Dusty got her hands on her mama’s phone and published the shot accidentally.

Levine eventually cleared up the accident and shared that there are no child prepares right now.

“No, she’s not currently pregnant,” he informed Stern. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f—ing face because she’s not ready. We’re good. We’ve got two kids.”

Still, that doesn’t indicate they won’t have even more youngsters at some point. In 2019, Prinsloo informed Ellen DeGeneres that Levine has actually stated he desires 5 youngsters and that she’s still identifying a precise number. “I assumed I desired 5, today I believe possibly 3 or 4 would certainly be excellent. I’m backing [up], yet simply by one,” she described…