Adam Driver Confirms He Won’t Join Girls Reboot

In the aftermath of the groundbreaking series Girls, Lena Dunham has opened up about her challenging experiences with Adam Driver on set, particularly during intimate scenes. Dunham recalls how the “careful blocking” they had rehearsed seemed to vanish as soon as the cameras started rolling, which led to some unexpectedly intense moments. “Driver, in character, would ‘hurl me this way and that’ during intimate scenes,” she explained, revealing the chaos that ensued when the performance began.

Expressing her anxiety about the direction the scenes could take, Dunham shared, “Part of me was afraid that when I turned around, I would find I was suddenly in a full-penetration 1970s porno.” She eventually put an end to the confusion by calling a cut after a few mimed thrusts. Ah, the unpredictability of artistic collaboration!

Reflecting on their relationship following the series finale in 2017, Dunham mentioned a fond gesture from Driver, who expressed that he would “always love” her. However, she lamented that she “never heard from him again” after the show wrapped.

Driver’s Response at Cannes

In light of Dunham’s comments, Driver addressed the situation during a press conference for his film Paper Tiger at Cannes. When questioned about Dunham’s remarks, he stated, “I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book.” His cryptic response has left fans speculating about the nature of their off-screen relationship.

Looking Ahead