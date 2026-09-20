A Haunting Childhood Perspective on Apartheid's Bitter Truth

In “The Smell of Apples,” director John Trengove masterfully presents a chilling portrait of wealth and denial set against the backdrop of mid-1970s white South Africa. Through the eyes of an 11-year-old boy, the film is both a nostalgic look at a bygone era and a piercing critique of the sinister realities that lay beneath the surface of affluent Afrikaner family life. With a striking emphasis on period detail—including the awkwardly short seasonal school uniforms and the unmistakable patterns of kitchen tiles—production designer Birrie Le Roux has created an immersive time capsule that resonates with authenticity. Cinematographer Lennert Hillege captures these visuals with a summer-tinged softness, cleverly avoiding any sense of nostalgia, instead focusing on the darkness of the societal structures that upheld such privilege.

Adaptation of Mark Behr’s Notable Novel

Based on the acclaimed 1993 novel by Mark Behr, which has become a staple in South African educational settings, “The Smell of Apples” joins a lineage of recent adaptations that explore the intricacies of life for white individuals within the apartheid framework, similar to films like “Moffie” and “Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight.” While these adaptations provide a disconcerting focus on a often-unacknowledged perspective, they do so with intention, showcasing the compartmentalization and denial that sustained a system of racial supremacy. The experiences of the black majority linger at the edges, their pain rarely articulated directly, which drives home the uncomfortable realities of the time.

A Pervasive Masculine Influence

This film marks a significant return for Trengove, who previously garnered attention with “The Wound,” a film about repressed sexuality within the Xhosa community. The director continues his exploration of toxic masculinity through the perspective of young Marnus Erasmus (Dawian van der Westhuizen), the son of Johan (Hilton Pelser), a rising Army general immersed in Afrikaner ideals. While Marnus navigates his relationship with his father, he grapples with an internalized sense of inadequacy despite Johan’s facade of goodwill. The film explores a father-son dynamic rife with scrutiny and undisguised expectations, posing the question: How does one measure up to the legacy of masculinity?

A Tense Family Dynamic

The familial tension is further complicated by Marnus’ relationships with his sister Ilse (Karoline Watson) and the family’s housemaid, Doreen (Celeste Matthews Wannenburgh). While Ilse begins to recognize the cruelty of her father’s entitlement and the injustices surrounding her, Marnus remains largely oblivious to his emotional attachment to Doreen, who embodies the complex structures of power and servitude in their household. Even the subtleties of familial affection reveal the deep-seated inequalities: Doreen’s relationship with Marnus exists within a framework of privilege that belies true camaraderie.

Unfolding Tensions and Harsh Realities

The film unfolds over five pivotal days as the family prepares for an impending vacation, during which various personal and systemic tensions collide. Marnus and Ilse’s school year concludes, but the family dynamics reveal cracks beneath the polished exterior. These escalating tensions serve to highlight the pervasive authority and cruelty within apartheid society, culminating in a disquieting visual montage that juxtaposes benign family moments with startling evidence of Johan’s military misdeeds. This technique starkly contrasts the horrors that underpin the family’s seemingly idyllic existence.

A Chilling Climactic Moment

“The Smell of Apples” reaches a climactic, heart-wrenching moment that tests the delicate composure of its characters, particularly displaying Maude Sandham’s outstanding performance as Leonor, Marnus’ mother. The film navigates its narrative without resorting to the shocking transgressions portrayed in Behr’s novel, revealing a haunting portrait of forced stability that eschews outright resolution. Tension lingers in the air, suggesting an era on the brink of collapse, held together by the very privilege that fuels its inequities.