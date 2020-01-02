8 Food combinations to be avoided

We all know that food is one of the most important things that can keep us healthy or get us sick. Many out you out there are probably trying to have a healthy diet not knowing that some food combination can destroy all the good and healthy ingredients in a product.

We have decided to make up a list of some of the most common combinations that you should avoid if you want to have a healthy life.

Cocoa and milk

The oxalic acid that is found in cocoa blocks calcium absorption. The oxalic acid in cocoa combined with the calcium in milk contributes to the formation of oxalate crystals. You should be careful with this combination, especially if you have kidney problems.

TIP: If you are prone to kidney stones you should combine cocoa with skim milk. The fats will facilitate oxalate absorption.

Salad and lemon or vinegar dressing

Vegetables and greens contain vitamins and nutrients that are extremely healthy and that our bodies need. Those need fats in order to be absorbed properly. When you want to eat a salad, you should avoid adding lemon and vinegar dressings only.

TIP: If you don’t like vegetable oils than you should opt for avocado, nuts or olives.

Cheese pasta and tomatoes

The starchy carbs that are found in pasta are digested firstly in our mouth with the help of a special ferment (ptyalin) found in our saliva. By contrary, the tomatoes contain acids that break this ferment down. This only leads to the hindering of starch digestion, but adding some cheese you will worsen the situation.

TIP: Veggies and greens that do not contain acid are the best solutions for your pasta.

Eggs and bacon

Both eggs and bacon contain proteins and it takes a lot of energy for our stomach to digest them. So if you start your day with such a combination for breakfast you will only deprive your body of the energy it needs for the rest of the day.

TIP: The bacon should be substituted by tomatoes. The acid in tomatoes helps at better digestion of the selenium found in eggs.

Bran and milk

Bran contains phytic acid. This acid forms insoluble compounds when it is combined with calcium and magnesium. Oatmeal and white grits contain this acid in smaller amounts. That is the reason why it is not recommended to combine those with milk.

TIP: Boil bran beforehand because heat treatment breaks down phytic acid.

Cereal and orange juice

Cereal and orange juice is not the perfect combination, especially for breakfast. It will not give you the energy you need and will create discomfort in your stomach. The acids in the orange will lower the activity of the enzymes that are needed to digest carbohydrates.

TIP: You should drink your favorite fruit juice (be that orange juice or some other fruit juice) an hour after your meal.

Pizza and soda

This combination contains carbs, protein, and starch and it takes a lot for our stomach to digest them. The sugar in the soda even slows down the digestion process. If you have this type of meal often, you can develop stomach problems.

TIP: Any high-sugar foods should be consumed 1-1.5 hours after you eat.

Wheat bread and jam

This combination is a double dose of carbs and it can cause a rapid glucose surge. This meal may provide you with some energy, but not for a long period of time. This combination may also lead to unrest in your bowels, caused by the alliance of yeast-fermented dough and sugar.

TIP: Substitute wheat bread with whole wheat bread, especially if it’s non-yeasted. And it would be way better if you would substitute even the jam for honey.

Bonus

We may think that juice is good for our health. This is not true at all. The processed juice contains a lot of sugar and the fresh one has many carbs. The easiest way to lose weight quickly and to have a healthier life is to substitute all the juices with water.