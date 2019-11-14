6 tricks to lose weight in 2 weeks without exercise

The best way to lose weight in 2 weeks without doing any exercise is to have a meal and a life habit that will manage to “shock” your metabolism without affecting him greatly.

In this way, you will manage to get used to a different way of eating and you will start to have better feeding.

The reason why you must follow at least two weeks this food alimentation habit is to provide your body the opportunity to get used to this change and for the results to be seen more clearly.

Are you wondering if you’ll even be able to lose weight without exercise, right? Yes, you will, but you have to create a calorie deficit which was more than expected.

Even if you believe that eating less and exercising more will help you lose weight, that is not true, you have to pay attention to what you consume.

Here are some tips that will help you lose weight in 2 weeks without exercise!

#1 Eat More Protein and Fiber

Food that is rich in protein and fiber is very satiating and if you eat such food, you will feel full and you will feel the need to eat less and less.

The advantage is that foods that have a higher intake of protein and fiber have fewer calories, which is again a big plus to lose weight without exercise, even in 2 weeks or less.

P.S As a surplus of protein, you can add whey protein to your meals.

#2 Avoid Beverages Which Are High in Calories

We all know that calories are not our best friends if we want to lose weight. You definitely feel full after consuming such beverages, but, in fact, you are only getting bloated and not satiated.

Such drinks are the juices, the summer cocktails and the ready-made coffee that you buy from shops. Instead, try to drink more water or unsweetened tea, especially green tea.

#3 Avoid Carbohydrates that Have a Darker Color

Products and foods that are part of this category of dark color carbohydrates are bread, pasta, all kinds of snacks and much of the processed foods. Try to replace them with vegetables and foods that are not fried.

#4 Eat Little and Often

If you will eat less and often, you will be able to get used to a diet that will help you lose weight faster, by the fact that you’ll get used to eating less and less, but remember that meals must be full of protein. You should use smaller plates when you eat, so you get the impression that you have eaten enough, simply because the plates will be full of food.

This is another effective method that will help you lose weight in 2 weeks without exercise.

#5 Use More Vinegar When You Are Cooking

The vinegar reduces the amount of insulin in the body that reacts because of the carbohydrates. Therefore the vinegar reduces the effect of storing fat so it would be better to try to use it more often when you cook…

#6 Use More Spices

The “burning” effect that spices create will accelerate the speed which makes your body burn fat. Besides this, it appears that foods that are spicy manage to offer you much faster the feeling that you are full, which is why you’ll eat less…

Behold, there are ways by which you manage to lose weight without exercise in 2 weeks and maybe less!