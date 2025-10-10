50th Anniversary Vinyl Launch for Iconic ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Marking a significant milestone in cinematic history, the cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special vinyl release. This iconic film, renowned for its vibrant midnight screenings and unique audience participation, has solidified its place in pop culture. Now, Ode Records adds to the celebration with a collector’s edition 180-gram red and gold vinyl, marking a new chapter for the movie’s treasured soundtrack. This release follows the recent unveiling of a 4K Steelbook Blu-ray, enhancing the enthusiasm around this legendary production.

Exclusive Vinyl Release Details

The 50th anniversary of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ brings fans a chance to own a piece of its legacy with the new vinyl release. Crafted on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl, the record features a striking red and gold design. It comes housed in a deluxe gold foil jacket, alongside a redesigned inner sleeve, rich with previously unseen photos and insights from producer Richard Hartley’s production diary. Enthusiasts can add this collectible to their libraries starting today.

The Timeless Appeal of Rocky Horror

Originally based on Richard O’Brien’s stage play, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ faced critical skepticism and box office setbacks upon its debut. However, it quickly transformed into a cultural phenomenon through lively midnight showings, where fans dressed as their favorite characters and engaged directly with the film’s antics. These screenings, held from New York to Paris, have granted the movie the honor of being the longest-running theatrical release in history.

A Conversation with Richard Hartley

Reflecting on the film’s unprecedented success, producer Richard Hartley shared with Billboard the unique experience of witnessing the film’s interactive screenings. He recalled sitting with O’Brien and marveling at the audience’s energetic participation, commenting, “This is funnier than the film.” Hartley’s remarks capture the enduring charm that continues to attract fans, many of whom view the film repeatedly.

Additional Anniversary Releases

Beyond the vinyl, the 50th anniversary of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is further enhanced by the release of a special Blu-ray edition, made available on October 7. This high-definition version allows fans to relive the excitement and glamour of the film right at home.

Fans can revel in the nostalgic sounds of the newly released vinyl, featuring tracks like “The Time Warp,” “Sweet Transvestite,” and “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me.” This commemorative release ensures that ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ continues to enchant audiences, both old and new.